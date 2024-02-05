Acer Launches AI-Ready Laptop Swift Go 14, Priced at Rs 84,999

Acer has introduced its first AI-ready laptop, the Swift Go 14, in India. The laptop has AI features powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel AI Boost. It is equipped with power-efficient AI acceleration connected with Intel Arc GPU, with features such as Acer AlterView, Acer AI Zone, Microsoft Copilot in Windows, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0’s noise reduction, and Acer PurifiedView video enhancement technology. The laptop has a 16:10 14” IPS Touch Display showcasing visual brilliance with super slim bezels, providing vibrant color precision, deep blacks, and ultra-crisp picture quality.

Advertisment

Fueled by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 & 7 processor, the Acer Swift Go 14 not only boasts exceptional AI capabilities but also serves as a powerhouse in its own right. It introduces innovative Applied AI features such as Acer QuickPanel, simplifying adjustments for PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice AI effects during virtual meetings.

With automatic launch alongside the camera, users can operate swift settings while having the flexibility to customize preferences within the app. LifeConnect efficiently manages WiFi resources, while Generative AI features, in tandem with GIMP's free & open-source raster graphics editor, seamlessly integrate with the Intel Stable Diffusion Plugin for effortless generation of art, illustrations, and images using simple text input.

Acer LiveArt, part of Acer AI Zone, enables instant background removal, enhancing creative flexibility. Within the AI realm, Swift Go introduces Alter View, which generates depth maps for 2D images, allowing users to personalize live wallpapers with captivating dynamic parallax effects.

Advertisment

Additionally, the laptop includes an AI Assistant feature, and AcerSense utility app, ensuring effortless navigation and maintenance. Acer AI Zone within AcerSense offers AI features, enriching the exploration of innovative productivity and creativity experiences. The Copilot feature in Windows 11 further provides intelligent assistance and skill enhancement through AI. The Acer Swift Go 14 marks a leap forward in AI-infused computing experiences, offering a comprehensive suite of features for enhanced productivity and creativity.

On the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Swift Go 14, our first AI-ready laptop. With the integration of the next-generation Intel® Ultra processor and Intel® Arc™ graphics, the Swift Go 14 gives users the hardware capability to handle demanding AI tasks effortlessly. It showcases our unwavering commitment to delivering a computing experience that seamlessly combines advanced AI technology with exceptional performance. We look forward to introducing more laptops with AI features in the future."

The latest Swift Go 14 achieves an impressive 47% performance enhancement, rendering it highly efficient for multitasking and demanding operations. Its seamless integration with smartphones and tablets heralds a new era of AI-driven interactions.

Additionally, it incorporates the Intel Killer Intelligence Center, enabling users to customize quick settings, receive system improvement suggestions, and effortlessly switch between multimedia and creator modes. Prioritizing user preferences, it offers the Intel Killer Prioritization Engine and Intel Killer Intelligence Engine for personalized network settings, ensuring an enhanced overall experience.

Intel Unison guarantees seamless device integration, while a 1440p QHD webcam and up to 100W quick charge capability via the USB-C port exemplify Acer's dedication to providing not just a laptop, but a comprehensive AI-driven computing experience.