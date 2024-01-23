Archer Launches New Data Centre for SaaS Delivery in India

Archer unveils a state-of-the-art data center for Archer SaaS in Bengaluru, India. This strategic move involves a twofold increase in Archer's local account and solutions consulting team. The expansion is prompted by the escalating demand for advanced risk management capabilities and the heightened expectations of risk teams within the Indian market. The newly established SaaS location is meticulously designed to offer local customers a secure, highly available, and scalable platform for effective risk management.

Announcing the new data center, Vibhu Khanna, Director of Sales, SEA, India & GCR, Archer said, “The Indian economy is set to become the third largest globally by 2030 and the demand for SaaS-based risk technology has never been higher. The regulations in India ask for increasingly robust risk and IT governance programs, along with all critical IT systems to be secure and there is also an increasing expectation for them to be onshore. The new data center highlights our continued commitment to providing a solution dedicated to the needs of our customers and will enable us to provide them with the same level of support, security, and data protection as we do in other locations around the world.”

India holds strategic significance for Archer, housing a flourishing customer base and a substantial Research and Development team dedicated to serving the market. Over the past 15 years, the Archer team in India has been collaboratively engaged with prominent customers in the financial services and IT/IS sectors. Their proactive efforts involve executing risk workloads in the cloud and facilitating the seamless migration of on-premises deployed customers to Archer SaaS.

This extended period of collaboration underscores Archer's commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian market. The longstanding partnership with key players in finance and technology highlights Archer's sustained dedication to delivering cutting-edge risk management services in India.

Highlighting the need for risk technology, Sam O’Brien, Vice President, Sales & Go To Market, Asia Pacific & Japan, Archer, said, “With everything that’s going on in the world, having access to proven, scalable and agile approaches to risk management are critical for companies to not only survive but thrive. We are not only seeing established companies outgrow their Excel or ticket-based risk program, but we are also seeing many Indian start-ups realize they need world-class risk technology early on in the journey”.

Despite numerous Indian Archer customers currently utilizing the company's established SaaS infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, the United States, and Europe, the newly introduced dedicated India locale aims to address the region's evolving data sovereignty demands. This strategic initiative not only ensures compliance with local regulations but also guarantees high performance, security, and adherence to stringent data protection standards for customers' data and processes.

By establishing a dedicated presence in India, Archer reinforces its commitment to meeting the specific needs of the market, aligning with regulatory frameworks, and providing customers with a robust and compliant platform tailored to the unique requirements of the Indian landscape.

Archer's recent product launches focusing on ESG and Risk Quantification augment an already robust set of capabilities in IT Security Risk Management, Enterprise & Operational Risk Management, and Third Party Risk Management—areas experiencing substantial demand in the Indian market.

Additionally, Archer actively engages with its customers and partners to explore strategies and foster innovation and excellence in risk management for the future. The recent Archer Accelerate event in Mumbai witnessed the commitment of approximately 100 companies to propel, advance, and elevate their risk management initiatives within their organizations. This collaborative effort reflects Archer's dedication to fostering a network that drives forward-thinking solutions and promotes excellence in the realm of risk management.