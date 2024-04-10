ASIRT celebrated 12th Anniversary in a Gala Event

The 12th-anniversary celebration of the Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), a prominent IT association in India, took place at The Celebrations Club in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The event, a grand gala networking dinner, was marked by camaraderie, warmth, and joyful celebrations, attesting to its tremendous success.

A Night of Reunion



The evening served as a platform for CEOs of ASIRT member companies and their spouses to come together, fostering an atmosphere of reunion and connection. Nancy Shah, the Master of Ceremonies, adorned with her infectious smile and grace, took charge of leading the event, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Her presence infused the gathering with enthusiasm and charm, guiding the proceedings with finesse. As CEOs mingled with their peers and partners, the ambiance resonated with a sense of camaraderie and collaboration, reflecting the shared goals and aspirations within the technology industry.

Nancy's adeptness in orchestrating the event ensured that every moment was memorable and meaningful, creating lasting impressions for all attendees. The evening unfolded as a testament to the strength of professional relationships and the spirit of togetherness that defines ASIRT and its community.

Excited Conversations

The celebrations began with a vibrant reception, providing attendees with the opportunity to socialize and revive industry connections. Laughter and animated conversation permeated the atmosphere as members reunited with colleagues, shared insights, and established fresh bonds within the ASIRT community.

The Commemorations



During the ASIRT Anniversary Celebration, the ASIRT Board paid tribute to the event by ceremonially lighting lamps. This act included recognizing the founder board members of ASIRT and board members from other prominent IT Associations in India for their ongoing support and collaboration. Mr. Bharat Chheda, the President, extended a warm welcome to the members, their spouses, and other esteemed guests, marking the commencement of the celebration.

The Playful Spirit

The event evolved into captivating dances and engaging games, encouraging teamwork and friendly competition among attendees. The dance floor buzzed with energy as couples swayed to upbeat music, while interactive games and challenges sparked laughter and camaraderie among all participants. The inclusive atmosphere embraced everyone, enriching the joyful essence of the gathering.

Cake-cutting and Group Photo

The commemorative spirit of the evening was further heightened by a special 12th-anniversary cake-cutting ceremony. A group photo was taken, encapsulating the essence of the evening and symbolizing ASIRT’s growth and enduring relationships. This memorable snapshot serves as a testament to the association’s legacy and shared vision.

Chairman Mr. Nilesh Kadakia brought the celebration to a close with a vote of thanks and concluding remarks, expressing gratitude for this grand event.

Networking Dinner

A delightful and flavorful dinner awaited, catalyzing further dialogue and collaboration. Conversations flowed effortlessly, echoing a collective zeal for the future of the IT industry and reinforcing partnerships within the ASIRT community.

Entertainment activities such as karaoke kept spirits high, fostering a sense of belonging among members as the celebration continued. The event culminated on a positive note, leaving participants infused with renewed enthusiasm and a deeper connection to ASIRT’s mission.

The ASIRT 12th-anniversary gala left a lasting impression. It showcased the association’s accomplishments and set the stage for forthcoming endeavors. As attendees bid farewell, they carried with them the camaraderie and dedication emblematic of ASIRT, ensuring a promising future for the Indian IT industry.