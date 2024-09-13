CMDA Mumbai Holds Tech Day 2024

New Update
CMDA Mumbai hosted a successful Tech Day at Hotel Park View, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, sponsored by NPAV, who attended with their full team and directors. The event attracted over 75 participants.
Sumeet Kela, Director of NPAV, delivered an insightful presentation on their range of security products. The 45-60 minute session fostered meaningful interaction between CMDA members and the NPAV team, making it a highly engaging and informative experience.
Samir Parekh, Director of CMDA, honoured the NPAV team and directors with a special felicitation, further strengthening the collaboration between the two organisations.
Tech Days of this kind are organised by the partner association representatives to make their asssociation members aware of the nw products, solutions and technologies coming in the market in different segment of the IT industry.
Such Tech Days are welcomed by the ssociation members, who look forward to these events and attend them in large numbers enthusiastically.
CMDA
CMDA, the Computers and Media Dealer`s Association popularly known as CMDA is a major association of IT dealers and resellers in Mumbai, India and is active in this field for several years. It strives to achieve common goals and build values for its members. While working for the betterment of IT trading community, CMDA has also contributed towards creating IT awareness within consumers.
Mumbai is a major hub of IT resellers. After Nehru Place in Delhi, Mumbai is arguably the second largest IT market in India. Hence, an association like CMDA Mumbai has a lot to do to promote awareness of the developments in the world of technology among the IT businesses of Mumbai. When the partnrs and members face challenges in their business, the association also offers to resolve them to the best of their capacity.
