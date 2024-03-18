CMDA Organises Business Informative Session

CMDA-Delhi organised a business informative session for their members at Indian Habitat Center on 16th March,2024. The event was very important for partner business.

Rajiv Chawla, Chairman of IamSME was the speaker for the event. He briefed the members about the various SOPs provided by the government under MSME as well about the new controversial payment issue faced by the entrepreneurs. The event was vastly attended by various media personal as well by PCAIT and CAIT executive body members. Post the informative session, members had a fun filled evening over good food and music.

Manoj Khanna, Secretary, CMDA said, "Members of CMDA and our friends from PCAIT and CAIT found the infomative session vey beneficial. Payment issues have become quite complicated nowadays with cyber theats and platforms like PayTM running into problems. Hence, such informative sessions are useful for the entrepreneus."

The informative session was quite welcomed by the partners attending the event. The lighthearted and friendly environment of the event made them feel at home and more receptive to the important information being shared. It was generally felt that more such events should take place.

