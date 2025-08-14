Confed-ITA's new leadership focuses on Tech Training and Government Bidding

The Confederation of Information Technology Associations (Confed-ITA) has named P.G. Sunil Kumar as its president. Representing the SANGAMAM IT ASSOCIATION from Kanyakumari, Kumar's presidency marks a pivotal moment for the organisation. With a vision to empower its members and navigate the rapidly evolving IT landscape, his new role is set to shape the future of the IT sector in Tamil Nadu. The other office bearers include Vice President Sundara Vadivel from Pollachi, Secretary R. Saravanan from Cuddalore, Treasurer Eswaramoorthy from Namakkal, Joint Secretary 1 Dhanapal from Dindigul, Joint Secretary 2 Nanda Kumar Raja from Thiruppathur, and Joint Secretary 3 Mohammed Ansari from Thanjavur. After becoming president, Sunil speaks on his plans, his team’s unique initiatives, and his perspective on the industry’s most pressing challenges.

Advertisment

1. What is it like becoming the president of Confed-ITA, and what is the theme of your association?

First of all, I want to thank all Confed-ITA members, all district associations, and my parent association, the SANGAMAM IT association. This year, my team’s vision is to improve the welfare of Confed-ITA members. Our team’s slogan for this year is “OUR TEAM BUILDS YOUR DREAMS.”

2. What would be the unique aspects of your team during your tenure?

Advertisment

We have planned to conduct an IT expo in Tamil Nadu to showcase new products entering the market. We are also in communication with financial companies to provide loans to dealers for business improvement and with Pine Labs to offer zero-percentage schemes to dealers.

3. Technology advances day by day. How do you ensure the latest technology is transferred to dealers?

We train our dealers on the technical side by conducting weekly technical training programs. We have also created a WhatsApp group called the Confed-ITA Tech Forum. In this group, any Confed-ITA member can post technical issues, which are then resolved by our technical leaders. This is a great way to help our dealers compete with large online portals, as their ability to provide solutions for technical issues builds confidence with customers. We also help our dealers adopt new technologies by arranging technical meetings in various zones across Tamil Nadu. With the rapid changes brought by AI, we are instructing our members to improve their knowledge by conducting weekly Zoom training programs.

4. How well do you maintain government relations?

Advertisment

Confed-ITA interacts with the Tamil Nadu Government by providing service contracts to our members. We train our members on how to register on the GeM portal to secure government orders.

5. The availability of skilled manpower is a major drawback in the IT industry. How do you plan to address this?

A major problem in our service industry is the lack of trained labour. We plan to address this by conducting job fairs at colleges to recruit students, whom we will then train to become support engineers.

6. What is the one business challenge you would like to address?

Advertisment

Our dealers face a major issue with large format retail (LFR) companies, chain stores, and online sales. Confed-ITA has joined our national forum, FAITTA, to achieve the best possible outcomes when dealing with these large companies.

7. When are you planning to conduct the summit?

On this occasion, I want to tell all our members to stay united as part of the Confed-ITA family. Our motto is “UNITY IS OUR STRENGTH”.

One of the most exciting announcements is that our Confed-ITA Annual Mega Summit will be held in Kovalam, Kerala, from December 5 to 7, 2025. To make it easier for our members to participate, Confed-ITA has implemented a Summit Coupon Scheme.

Read More:

Advertisment

AI and the human edge: Day 2 at ASIRT Synergy 2025 deepens the partner playbook

Backup as a Service in India rises as DPDPA reshapes data protection

Backup as a Service: Decoding India’s opportunity and reality

US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know