TAIT Mumbai - Annual Events and Plans in 2025

How was the last year? What kind of events and meetings were organized by TAIT?

Last year, as earlier, we had a number of state knowledge sessions. Some subject matter experts were invited, and members were briefed. There members were taught on that particular subject.

That is our regular activity. In addition to that, we had a cricket tournament last year as well as this year. This year we had the IT Cup 2025 Cricket Tournament on 23rd February.

Wherein 16 teams participate, it is a full-day tournament, and the winner takes a lot of prizes. Apart from that, since the last couple of years, we have been arranging one outstation networking meet. Where we also invite members' spouses.

We had one such trip to Silvassa, one to Lonavala, where around 150 to 200 people attended. For the full day, we have some product sessions, some entertainment, some magician shows and games, and engagements for spouses. These trips also proved to be good networking sessions for the members as well as their families.

This is also a regular activity now; I mean, we have been doing it since last month. I actually checked it out and got to know a few of your regular activities. I just wanted to know if there are any new highlighted ones that we might have missed.

This year we are planning to have one trip abroad, wherein probably we can visit a few factories. That would add a lot of value to members' businesses.

Also, every year we take our willing members as a group to Taiwan, which is Computex. And the Taiwan government provides us accommodation for four nights free of charge. So, last year we had one program with Taipei Computer Association here in Mumbai, wherein some 10 manufacturers from Taiwan had come.

And we had one-on-one meetings with all of them. So, whoever was interested in motherboards, IoT or such products, they spent time together. And a number of them actually got new arrangements, new tie-up and started expanding their business.

Tell us about the upcoming TAIT meetings or events that you are organizing for the members.

Last week we had two events, as I told you. Sunday we had cricket tournament and last week we had launch party—I mean, we can call it a networking meet—wherein all 16 team owners and our members all got together and had some session on basically team building, etc.

Every month we compulsorily will have one program at least. So, in mid-March we will have one more event, the subject of which we are just discussing amongst the board.

For a long time we had average members of around 350, after COVID, which reduced to around 300, which is now again, I mean at least 160 more people have joined within the last year.

Any challenges members are facing that you want to highlight?

Members are definitely facing payment problems, or defaulters are actually trying to dupe members, but then we have a mechanism; we have a separate committee, and whoever complains, we just go all out and make sure that his grievance is resolved, whether it is warranty, whether it is payment, or any such unfair transaction. So, basically, we are trying our best to maintain market hygiene.

In what duration do you conduct your elections?

We have nine directors on board, and three directors would be co-opted every year. We have elections every year, wherein three directors would retire and three new would be elected. In the month of September, we have our AGM, where we elect our members. Last September also, we had an election.

Sometimes it is unopposed, while at other times we conduct full-fledged elections if we have more than one candidate for the post. And we appoint some neutral election observers; they conduct the election.

The state board has absolutely no say in their process, counting, nomination or anything.

