Iris Global Provides Dell Infra to Gujarat Refineries via Partner

"Iris Global Services," recognized as the "National Level Leading Distributor 2023," has facilitated the supply of Dell Servers & Storage Solutions valued at Rs 14 Crore to Gujarat Refineries through their Surat Partner, "Transit Electronics Ltd." This provision establishes a Unified Control Room for the client.

Transit Electronics has partnered with Iris Global for the past three years, demonstrating their youthful vigor in the collaboration. They have consistently provided supplies for State and Federal projects in Gujarat.

Gujarat Refineries operates a vast plant spanning six clusters. Transit Electronics facilitated the establishment of a Centralized Control Room to oversee a multitude of CCTV cameras, fire detection, and safety devices installed across the Plants, Admin Room, and Admin Block. This centralized system enables efficient control and monitoring from a single location, enhancing security and safety measures throughout the refinery's premises.

To support the infrastructure, Dell Servers were deployed, while Dell Storage devices were commissioned to ensure all necessary backups were in place.



Transit's main office is located in Surat, with a branch in Ahmedabad. Established in 2001, they began operating as a Value-added System Integrator. In the last fiscal year ending March 2023, Transit achieved a revenue of Rs 105 crore. Anticipating growth, they project to surpass Rs 130 crore in the current fiscal year.

Speaking to newsman, Mr Deepesh Dasadia, MD Transit Electronics said-

“Iris Global delivered Server and Storage products worth over Rs 4 crore last year. This year we have already completed Rs 8 Cr of business as of now, but owing to Gujarat's Political situation many of our orders might get prolonged to next year. However, we are looking forward to completing another Rs 20 crore of business with Iris by this fiscal end.”

“We are very happy and satisfied with Iris Global and the way they are supporting us. Mira Patel from the Iris Ahmedabad office has been visiting us at our Surat office to give all Dell-related support.” Dasadia concluded.

Iris is favored for their efficient logistics and timely deliveries, a testament to their well-managed services. They prioritize loading orders upfront and maintain transparent communication with partners throughout the entire process. Iris exemplifies flexibility, going as far as making deliveries from their warehouse outside regular business hours. Their commitment to excellence ensures partners receive their orders promptly, fostering trust and reliability in their service provision.

“Transit has been catering for Govt and PSU projects of the state. We provide them with the latest Products & Technologies for projects. We support them with prompt feedback, logistical services, and quick deliveries which keep our relation going” said Ms Mira Patel, Branch Manager, Iris Global, Ahmedabad.

Recently, Iris Global provided Dell computers to a major PSU Bank as part of their Tech Refresh Scheme. Additionally, they supplied computing tablets for Banking Insurance Communication purposes.

Iris has facilitated the installation at the Gujarat Refinery by supplying Dell storage, servers, switches, and computing equipment worth Rs 8 crore.

“Transit is our young, valued partner. They have remarkable ability in the Government sector. I congratulate Deepesh and his team for advising Dell products for Gujarat Refinery and installing them in their Unified Control Room. Dell is remarkably known for its latest technology stability and performance. We are happy to offer the best Products & Services for Transit’s future projects at all times” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services