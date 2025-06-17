As Indian enterprises embrace digital transformation, the demand for agile, secure, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure is reshaping the cloud services landscape. Neon Cloud, a next-generation Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform founded by Sarthak Hooda, is positioning itself as a differentiated alternative to global hyperscalers. Backed by the enterprise IT legacy of its parent company, Neon Cloud works to address the specific needs of startups and SMBs in India — focusing on affordability, data sovereignty, security, and scalability. In this exclusive conversation, Sarthak Hooda, Founder & CEO of Neon Cloud, outlines the platform’s strategic pillars and its vision to redefine the cloud experience in India.

Advertisment

Helping Startups and SMBs Balance Performance with Cost Optimisation

“At Neon Cloud, we believe startups and SMBs shouldn’t have to choose between performance and affordability,” says Hooda.

“Our infrastructure is built to deliver enterprise-grade performance without the overhead of hyperscaler pricing. We’ve engineered our platform to be lean, modular, and scalable so businesses can start small and grow without friction. We don’t bill for excess compute or unused services. Instead, we optimise for actual usage and offer transparent pricing that aligns with Indian business models. Our approach is not just cost-effective, it’s cost-intentional, tailored for the kind of agility and resourcefulness that young businesses thrive on.”

Advertisment

Redefining Flexibility with a No Vendor Lock-in Model

With growing concerns over data control and digital sovereignty, Neon Cloud has built its platform around flexibility and transparency.

“The future of Cloud in India will be defined by control, not just of costs but of data, architecture, and decisions. Therefore, our no vendor lock-in model is rooted in that principle,” explains Hooda.

“We’ve developed our platform to be interoperable and transparent, enabling clients to migrate, scale, and orchestrate infrastructure on their terms. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) shaping how data is governed, Indian enterprises want cloud partners who understand not just compliance but context. Our infrastructure is built & managed in India and fully aligned with local regulatory frameworks, ensuring both sovereignty and trust are built into the stack.”

Advertisment

A Security-First Approach to Cloud Infrastructure

As cloud adoption grows, so do the security risks. For Neon Cloud, security is not an add-on, but a core design principle.

“Security isn’t just an offering at Neon Cloud; it’s our foundation,” emphasises Hooda.

“We take a zero-trust approach, ensuring multi-layered protection at every point in the infrastructure lifecycle. Our systems are constantly audited, monitored and reinforced using industry-standard protocols combined with context-aware risk modelling. What differentiates us is our proximity and agility to respond fast, quickly adapt and customise security protocols to fit specific industry demands. Whether it’s finance, healthcare or retail, we offer unfiltered control and local compliance. Considering today’s landscape, security without adaptability is a vulnerability in itself.”

Advertisment

Scaling for AI and High-Performance Computing

To support data-heavy applications and machine learning, Neon Cloud is building capabilities tailored for next-generation workloads.

“AI and high-performance computing aren’t edge cases anymore; they’re quickly becoming the baseline expectations,” notes Hooda.

“That’s why we’re designing Neon Cloud to meet the demands of GPU-accelerated workloads, real-time data processing and large-scale model training. We’re investing in high-speed interconnects, elastic architecture and resource pooling that allows customers to scale up compute-intensive tasks seamlessly. Our roadmap includes AI-ready clusters optimised for vertical-specific needs, from fintech inference models to manufacturing analytics, because we believe performance should be tailored, not templated.”

Advertisment

Delivering a Self-Service, Developer-Friendly Cloud Experience

A core element of Neon Cloud’s design is enabling agility for developers while retaining control for enterprise IT teams.

“Our goal is simple – make the cloud feel intuitive, not intimidating,” says Hooda.

“Neon Cloud’s platform offers a self-service dashboard built around the developer experience with quick deploy templates, API first architecture and native support for Kubernetes and container orchestration. At the same time, enterprise IT teams retain full control through role-based access, audit trails and policy enforcement layers. We call it freedom within a framework – the agility of a startup environment, combined with the governance that enterprise teams need to scale responsibly.”

Advertisment

Leveraging Enterprise Legacy to Compete in a Crowded Market

Unlike new-age startups still learning the enterprise landscape, Neon Cloud draws strength from its heritage in managing critical infrastructure.

“Neon Cloud is not a first-time player trying to figure out enterprise IT. Our roots go back over a decade in managing complex infrastructure for Fortune 500s, government agencies, and regulated industries,” shares Hooda.

“We’re bringing that legacy of discipline – SLAs, audits, business continuity planning – into the cloud-native world. While global hyperscalers may have scale, they don’t always have the cultural or operational context to serve Indian businesses at a granular level. Our enterprise DNA gives us the edge. We know what it takes to run mission-critical workloads, and we’re converting that experience into a cloud platform designed not just to perform, but to understand the Indian enterprise.”

Advertisment

Conclusion: India-Centric Approach for a Cloud Platform

Neon Cloud has an India-first strategy that reflects an understanding of the local business environment — where cost, compliance, and control must go hand in hand. As digital transformation accelerates across sectors, the platform offers a compelling value proposition for startups, SMBs, and enterprises looking to optimise performance while maintaining agility. By combining deep enterprise experience with a modern, developer-centric cloud architecture, Neon Cloud is working to have an edge in the competitive IaaS market. It has a vision that seeks to be a strategic partner in India’s digital growth story.

Read More:

Cloud Centric Cybersecurity Solutions Designed and Made in India

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

Zendesk Partner Program: A Simplified Guide for the IT Channel Ecosystem

Check Point's India Channel Strategy for Cybersecurity Growth