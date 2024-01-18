Cognizant, Microsoft Collaborate on AI-Powered Innovation Assistant

Cognizant has recently revealed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to introduce the Innovation Assistant. This cutting-edge, generative AI-powered tool is developed on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service platform. The primary objective of this collaboration is to enhance Cognizant's internal innovation initiative, Bluebolt. The Innovation Assistant stands out as a groundbreaking solution meticulously crafted to assimilate enterprise knowledge.

Its core purpose is to foster heightened creativity and innovation within the diverse teams of Cognizant employees dedicated to addressing client challenges spanning various industries. This collaboration reflects a commitment to advancing technological capabilities and elevating the standard of problem-solving in the professional landscape.

"The creativity and ingenuity of Cognizant's people is one of the things that sets us apart in our industry, and we see our Innovation Assistant as a game-changer in the way we generate and implement ideas," said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's CEO. "Together with Microsoft, we are harnessing the power of generative AI to revolutionize our approach to innovation, to ensure we, and our clients, stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business environment."

At the core of Cognizant's grassroots innovation initiative, Bluebolt lies the indispensable Innovation Assistant. This innovative tool serves as a linchpin within the framework, enabling Cognizant employees, regardless of their location or hierarchical level, to actively engage in the innovation process—from ideation to implementation.

The incorporation of generative AI into Bluebolt marks a significant stride, empowering Cognizant's workforce with a distinctive amalgamation of virtual guidance and tangible real-world support. This integration harnesses the company's extensive depth of expertise and fosters a collaborative co-innovation environment, ultimately enhancing the capacity to deliver impactful solutions for the benefit of clients.

“It's amazing to see the power of gen AI enable innovation at different levels of an organization with Cognizant's Innovation Assistant. They have used AI to create a platform that unlocks the potential of individuals and teams," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft, India & South Asia. "Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Cognizant's platform is a force multiplier that aims to enable customers to gain access to insights from enterprise data and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Cognizant is unwavering in its commitment to upholding the utmost standards of responsible and ethical AI practices, with a deliberate emphasis on safety, security, privacy, transparency, and inclusion. The Innovation Assistant, a product of this dedication, is meticulously crafted to generate context-based ideas and solutions. Notably, it operates with a steadfast commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the utmost confidentiality for clients. This underscores Cognizant's dedication to ethical considerations and responsible AI implementation in every facet of its innovation endeavors.