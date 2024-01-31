Consistent Infosystems Launches New Made in India CCTV Cameras

Security has become a major concern in today's world, leading to the emergence of a vast industry catering to it. This has resulted in a significant increase in demand for high-quality security and surveillance equipment that are both efficient and affordable. Sensing this opportunity, Consistent Infosystems - one of the fastest-growing Indian IT brands catering to the IT, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry - has recently introduced a new range of Made in India surveillance cameras in the Indian market. This new range aims to strengthen their already robust Security & Surveillance product portfolio. The new range of surveillance cameras provides complete surveillance solutions. It includes a Smart Wireless 4G PT Camera, 4G Solar Camera, Wireless Pan-Tilt Wifi 3MP/4MP Mini Wi-Fi P2P Plug and Play Hassle Free, 4G Camera Colour Camera, and CCTV Cameras 4G Dome.

Consistent Infosystems provides a wide range of advanced Surveillance Cameras and Network Video Recorders (NVRs) that are designed futuristic built and packed with features. These devices are highly reliable and ensure top-notch quality. With advanced functionalities like Two-Way Audio, Solar Charging, Smart Wi-Fi App Control, and Night Vision, you can not only communicate with the person on the other end of the camera but also get clear footage even in low-light conditions. Consistent Infosystems' surveillance systems are perfect for those who want to ensure the safety of their homes, offices, or other spaces in an efficient and modern way.

Speaking about the launch of a new range of surveillance cameras, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “Consistent Infosystems continues to drive innovation in the surveillance landscape, and this new range of cameras launched to showcase our dedication to keep delivering cutting-edge products with enhanced quality and are aptly suited for Indian market conditions. These surveillance cameras stand as a testament to our commitment to offering state-of-the-art security to protect our customers and their loved ones' lives.”

Nitin Bansal, MD, and Co-Founder, of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “We are launching new products in our security and surveillance portfolio to increase our product range in this segment and the future, we will launch new devices to create a robust security and surveillance product line for our customers.”

Features of Newly Launched Surveillance Cameras:

1. Wireless 4G PT CCTV Cameras

3MP HD Resolution

Support Two-Way Audio Communication, Motion Detection, and Human Tracking. Alarm Push

and Multi-Platform Remote Monitoring

Dustproof and Waterproof, suitable for indoor and outdoor applications

2. 4G Solar Camera

3MP HD Resolution

Support Two-Way Audio Communication, Motion Detection, and Human Tracking. Alarm Push and Multi-Platform Remote Monitoring

Dustproof and Waterproof, suitable for indoor and outdoor applications

Dual Lens (4mm and 8mm)

Dual Light Vision with 10X Digital Zoom

Panel Capacity: 7 watts

Battery Capacity: 1800mAh

3. Wireless PAN Tilt Wi-Fi 3/4MP Mini Wi-Fi P2P Plug & Play

3MP HD Robot Wi-Fi Camera

Self Hotspot Connection for Local View Detection

Smart Humanoid Tracking and Alarm Push

Two-Way Audio Communication

Support TF Card 256GB and Cloud Storage (Optional)

VMS for PC

4. 4G Colour CCTV Cameras

Mobile App

128GB Storage Capacity with SD Card and Cloud Storage

Dual Light Color Vision with IR LED for clear night vision

3MP HD Resolution

Audio-Video Recording

2-way audio intercom

Intelligent Detection

5. CCTV Camera 4G Dome