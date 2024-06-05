Crayon Software Acknowledges DQ Channels, Cybermedia for their Support

Crayon, a software asset management (SAM), cloud and volume licensing, and associated consulting services provider. They work towards optimizing client ROI from complex technology. Crayon assists businesses in making data-driven and cost-efficient decisions while navigating the digital future.

Recently, Vikas Bhonsle, CEO, of Crayon Software Experts India, acknowledged DQChannels, Cyber Media for their long-term association with the organization.

“As we celebrate a decade of Crayon Software Experts India, my heartfelt thanks to you and your media house who have been with us at every step of the way. Your unwavering support and dedication in sharing our story have been invaluable. You've helped us reach new heights and connect with a wider audience, fueling our drive for excellence. We are profoundly grateful for your partnership and look forward to many more years of shared success. Thank you for believing in us and amplifying our vision."

Crayon, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has a global presence. Since the last decade, they have worked with various businesses in India assisting them with digital transformation services.

