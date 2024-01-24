Data Privacy Week - Empowerment Through Control

Data Privacy Week is from Jan 21st 2024 to Jan 24th 2024. Data privacy is very important in today's increasing digitisation in everyday work. IT businesses have to face severe challenges daily for protecting their sensitive data. Service providers have to manage the data of their clients which are large, complex and varied.

On this occasion, some IT professionals have given their comments.

Shuja Mirza, Director, Solutions Engineering, NetApp India says, "In today's data-driven business environment, the extensive dependence on data, along with its versatile and valuable applications, makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals.

In an era where adoption of advanced technologies like AI is on the rise, enterprises are grappling with concerns surrounding massive data collection, privacy, and security. Businesses, now more than ever, need to deploy data privacy tools to navigate these challenges effectively. And hence, data privacy is a crucial aspect for us when it comes to processes and product offerings – that is, both internally and externally.

The need of the hour is a comprehensive and preventive approach to data privacy and data protection, including solutions that have built-in features that protect and secure primary data. All through data storage and management strategies, data privacy must be non-negotiable."

Ibrahim Khatri, CEO and Co Founder, Privezi AI says, "In an era dominated by digital advancements, safeguarding data privacy stands as a critical imperative. As World Data Privacy Day draws attention to this paramount issue, it's essential to focus on international data protection laws.

The global landscape has been shaped significantly by regulations like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the United States’ California Consumer Privacy Act (CPRA). India's DPDPA which was passed on August 11th also aims of granting individuals greater control over their personal data.

The proposed DPDPA affords individuals the right to access and rectify their data, while mandating explicit consent for data processing. Responsibility for safeguarding personal data falls upon data fiduciaries, echoing the principles established in the GDPR and CPRA.

However, India's distinct challenges, including its vast population and digital disparities, demand tailored solutions. The DPDPA represents a significant stride towards bolstering data protection in India, striking a balance between individual rights and technological progress.

On World Data Privacy Day, it's crucial to recognize the evolving landscape of international data protection laws, underscoring the imperative of safeguarding personal data in our increasingly interconnected world. As India navigates its path towards enhanced data protection, aligning the DPDPA with global benchmarks for ensuring seamless cross-border data processing as businesses expand their horizons."

Rajesh Thadhani, Executive Director, Digital Transformation & Services at Crayon Software Experts India says, “In two more years, we will reach two decades since the ‘Data Protection Week’ campaign was launched. We have come a long way since 2006 when awareness about data among the public and the government was still foundational. While the regulations brought in European nations under GDPR have set precedence among other nations to set up a strong constitutional bill, India is close to passing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) which will help in data privacy and protection. This year’s theme of data privacy week – Take Control of Your Data- supports India’s initiative and the increasing awareness among people on controlling their data protection narrative. This theme is a spotlight on the efforts made by organizations, government and the public to ensure that data is not misused. The government, BFSI and the healthcare sector must communicate and educate the public/customers about the necessity of protecting the data and showcasing how they are working towards protecting the data they have collected. While we acknowledge that data will be the driving force for global growth irrespective of sector, it is only ethical to work towards avoiding long-lasting damages to the community by data theft and misuse. It is time we invest as much in data protection as we are investing in data utilisation.”

Gaurav Ranade, CTO at RAH Infotech says, "In this era of interconnectivity, our data stands as a valuable asset and asserting control over it becomes an empowering act. Data Privacy Week encourages us to reassess our digital habits, fortify privacy settings, and champion a culture of transparency. By taking charge of our data, we not only reclaim authority over our online narrative but also contribute to shaping a digital world where privacy is a fundamental right rather than a luxury. The impending Digital Personal Data Protection Act, set to be introduced by the Indian government, serves as evidence that data privacy and protection are no longer mere topics of discussion but essential verticals demanding focused attention and robust technological solutions.”

The above comments show that data professionals and IT business leaders are concerned about the data privacy and expect the government to take decisive steps to ensure data protection. The data privacy acts play an important role in it.

