Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in IT B2B Domain

Artificial intelligence is prevalent in the tech sector. More importantly, 2024 is the year of AI adoption across various sectors in Indian and international organizations. According to the McKinsey Global Survey on AI, 65% of people responded that their organizations are adopting generative AI which has doubled the percentage from the previous year.
The adoption of artificial intelligence in the B2B IT domain is transforming the landscape of business operations and decision-making. Companies are increasingly integrating AI and machine learning technologies to streamline processes, enhance productivity, and gain competitive advantages.
From predictive analytics and machine learning to natural language processing and automation, AI is revolutionizing how businesses interact, analyze data, and deliver services. This article explores the current trends, challenges, and future prospects of AI adoption in the B2B IT sector, shedding light on how organizations are leveraging these advanced technologies to drive innovation and growth.
Recently, DQ Channels interacted with different organizations operating in the B2B IT domain. Spokespersons from Mindsprint and Agora shared their insights on artificial intelligence adoption.
Sagar P.V. Chief Technology Officer & Head - of Technology & Innovation Group, Mindsprint
talked about Artificial intelligence in sustainable processes -
"This year, AI is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of innovation across industries, fundamentally changing business operations, particularly in the agriculture and food, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, and life sciences sectors. The adoption of AI technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, is revolutionizing how businesses operate, make decisions, and interact with clients.
AI enhances crop management and yield predictions through advanced data analysis and real-time agriculture and food industry monitoring. In CPG and retail, AI-powered automation streamlines supply chain management optimizes inventory levels, and personalizes marketing strategies. Artificial intelligence is being adopted in different use cases to build fit-for-purpose solutions, enabling organizations to create self-service tools and platforms that promote data democratization. As we continue to explore and harness the potential of AI, businesses in these sectors will be better equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace and achieve sustainable success."
Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora
shared his insights on Artificial Intelligence Adoption -
“AI is transforming business operations across industries, and the B2B sector is no exception. It goes beyond just driving efficiency and automating tasks. In real-time communication, AI enhances user experiences through natural interactions, like voice recognition and personalized content delivery. This effectively breaks down global communication barriers. Just imagine the possibilities – seamless video conferencing with real-time language translation, fostering collaboration across borders and languages.
This is the exciting present and even more exciting future of B2B communication, powered by AI integration with platforms like Agora. As Artificial intelligence continues to evolve, we can expect even greater innovation and efficiencies across industries. Imagine AI-powered assistants summarizing key points during meetings or generating real-time transcripts with sentiment analysis. The possibilities are endless, and Agora is at the forefront of bringing this future to reality.”
Artificial intelligence is being adopted at a rapid rate in the IT B2B domain. To gain an edge over the market, organizations are increasingly depending upon technologies like Artificial intelligence and machine learning. Supply chain management, sustainable processes, video conferencing, meetings, and many other different sectors are adopting Artificial intelligence.
As AI continues to evolve, it is poised to drive further innovation and efficiency, positioning businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace and achieve sustainable success. The future of AI in the B2B IT sector holds immense potential, promising to redefine the standards of business operations and communication.
