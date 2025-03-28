AI-Enabled Laptops - Where Are they Going?

An AI-enabled laptop has in-built processors with Neural Processing Units and Graphic Processing Units designed to perform AI tasks efficiently, enhancing productivity, creativity and overall performance.
Functions of AI Laptops
AI laptops use AI technologies to enhance performance and enable operations with secure systems. AI laptops use much less power than other laptops. This way, the battery life of the laptop gets prolonged. This enables the user to work longer with a longer back-up time in case of power cuts or the laptop being away from a power source if the user is travelling.
AI manages open programmes and system resources more efficiently. This reduces the frequency of shutdowns and crashes. The user can use the laptop for multiple tasks simultaneously without fearing a shutdown or hang up.
AI laptops are built with specifically targeting the heavy-duty, intensive computational needs of AI-related functions, making them useful for developers, data scientists, researchers and the ever growing crop of people who work with AI applications.
AI laptops are designed to be very versatile and may be used for a wide range of applications such as ML, deep learning and natural language processing. Developers, data scientists, and researchers can use AI laptops to train and deploy AI models for various purposes. These include but are not restricted to image and speech recognition, recommendation systems and autonomous vehicles.
Partner Community Speaks
DQ Channels interacted with the partners who are engaged in the business of AI-enabled laptops. Following comments were given by them –
“Impact of AI is not much seen among the B2C segment of laptops. However, most of the enterprise segments look for advanced versions of the laptops. Especially in the segments like gaming, AI-based laptops are moving faster. I am confident that in the coming days, more laptops with AI base are likely to be ahead in the demand race.”
-- Ananthavaradharajan Nagarajan, Founder, BG Systems, Coimbatore
“AI had revolutionised the lives of most of the Gen-Z and Blue-collar working professionals. While someone who is very good at accounting, that might be their core subject might not be good at English. However, thanks to AI, they can draft a beautiful English communication for professional reasons. Today, stocking a AI laptop is a USP for many channel partners. Some customers ask for in-built Gemini or ChatGPT features in the laptop that would enable them to work better. I am sure that in the coming days, more devices that are AI driven will have an edge.”
-- Surya R, Shri Girish Marketing, Karaikudi
“Some models of intel and Snapdragons had already starting bringing AI to their machines earlier. However, it has not entered a space where that is a priority for customers. AI-driven laptops offer several advantages that enhance performance, efficiency; and user experience. One of the key benefits is personalisation. AI can learn user habits, adjusting system settings, app preferences and even battery usage to optimise performance based on individual needs. For instance, AI can prioritise resources for frequently used applications, ensuring smoother multitasking and quicker responses. However, it is evident that futuristic laptops are mostly AI driven.”
-- Vikram Gauraj, Global Systems, Belgavi
“I personally believe that AI based laptop is the trump-card for companies to sell their brand. Even if it is limited options, the word AI resonates to a high-tech, and advancement in the category and to my knowledge, in next years, all laptops, by default, would be AI-driven. I see AI-driven education is also going high among the students as many of them look for AI classes.”
-- Liju Raju, Sr. VP, FAIITA
Seeing the above comments, it can be said that AI-enabled laptops are only going to gain momentum in the coming future and they are going to be the norm. the only aspect that stands n their way of becoming the only laptops coming in popular usage is that everyone may not be able to afford them. However, with the passage of times, prices can be managed and the AI enabled laptops may become widely popular.