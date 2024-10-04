Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity - Benefits and Risks

With rising cyber threats, Cybersecurity is the need of the hour. Artificial intelligence in cybersecurity plays an important role in stopping cyber attacks. AI assists in identifying cyber threats more accurately. It increases the resiliency of an organization against any potential risks.
Advantages of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
As IT and Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving domain, and there is a steep increase in cyber attacks, it is significant to identify the potential risks through Artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. AI and ML can assist in identifying concealed anomalies, responding automatically to security incidents, customizing security protocols and more. To strengthen cybersecurity services, AI provides proactive defence. Machine learning benefits from the knowledge of the techniques which have been used in cyberattacks previously, also AI enables automation which speeds up the cyber defence mechanism.
Risks Involved in Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Services
Artificial intelligence in Cybersecurity also involves certain risks. AI systems store a lot of data for its functioning which can raise privacy concerns. It needs a keen eye to handle such a huge amount of data so that it doesn't lead to any misuse. The usage of AI in cybersecurity services helps in processing data quickly, but when it comes to accuracy, it is debatable. The result driven by AI and ML can't be 100% accurate.
However, with the list of pros and cons. Cybersecurity service providers can align AI strategy with their businesses, upskilling and reskilling to actually benefit from Artificial intelligence in cybersecurity services. Deploying a data governance framework can ensure privacy and maintain regulations for any potential data leaks.
Insights by Veterans on Usage of AI in Cybersecurity Services
Indian cybersecurity is undergoing radical changes, with Artificial Intelligence bringing both benefits and risks. In a positive aspect, an increase in investment in AI technologies is correlated with enhancement in threat identification, immediate response to incidents, as well as protection against attacks. Organizations that rely on AI can detect and neutralize threats in real time, outpacing any other conventional means of doing these tasks. For our clients, this means better pre-emptive defensive solutions to protect their systems from advanced cyber-attacks, properly used AI can turn out to be a strong weapon against cybercriminals.
Here at Satcom Infotech, we try to provide our Partners with advanced AI-based security solutions that assist in protecting their assets but also help to advance one step further even before a new danger has been detected. The key is a balanced, well-managed implementation. - Vinod Kumar, CEO & Founder, Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd.
Dr Pardeep Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies ( MRIIRS) - AI has a positive impact on cybersecurity by enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of defence mechanisms. Educational institutions, which store vast amounts of sensitive student, faculty, and research data, benefit from AI-driven tools that detect anomalies, prevent cyberattacks, and respond to threats in real time, reducing the risk of data breaches. In sectors like finance, healthcare, and education, AI-powered systems continually improve, offering more precise threat detection and mitigation. However, challenges such as data bias, misuse of AI by cybercriminals, and the complexity of securing AI systems themselves highlight the need for a more regulated, transparent, and ethical approach to AI deployment. This ensures that AI is used responsibly and protects vulnerable sectors like education from emerging cyber threats.
