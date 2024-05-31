Challenges of Adopting AI in the Small and Medium Scale Businesses

SMBs often face financial restrictions on their access to advanced AI tools and skilled personnel. Furthermore, the complex nature of merging AI into existing systems can be difficult for businesses lacking technical expertise. Data management is another issue, as AI needs high-quality, large-scale data, which many SMBs may not have sometimes.
Likewise, concerns about data security and privacy can make SMBs hesitant to adopt AI solutions. Addressing these challenges is crucial for SMBs to harness AI's transformative ability and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.
Some of these challenges and how they can be addressed head-on:
Effectively Bridging the Skills Gap: Regardless of industry, understanding AI’s complexities is crucial. A practical step to improve AI adoption is investing in relevant training for your team. This empowers your staff, accelerates AI implementation, and drives business innovation.
Leaders Not Addressing Employees’ Fear of Job Displacement: The fear of job displacement or employee resistance is a common challenge when adopting AI technology. To combat this, leaders can foster a culture of collaboration and communication, emphasizing that AI augments human capabilities and provides assistance. This approach promotes employee involvement, addresses concerns, and highlights the benefits of AI, which improves adoption and creates support.
Needing Critical Thinkers: While AI can streamline processes, it doesn’t replace the need for critical thinkers. Employees may be afraid that implementing AI will eliminate their jobs. Organizations should focus on training their teams to scale productivity by leveraging AI to get more done in less time.
Knowing Which Tasks Are Best Left to People: The rapid evolution of technology can make it difficult to know where to start, which programs to use, and what tasks to automate. Employees may hesitate to adopt automation when they feel there is a loss of humanity and control. Organizations should focus on identifying redundancy and also consider which tasks require more depth and detail.
Insights from Chander Damodaran, Global CTO, Brillio on AI Adoption in SMBs
"AI today is much more than data and models. It is about empowering humans by disrupting traditional business models, offering contextual experiences, saving cost as well as driving pragmatic decision capabilities, which makes it particularly compelling for small and medium-scale businesses (SMBs).
For AI to deliver optimal returns, SMBs should start by clearly identifying business needs and evaluating areas where AI can unlock real value. Starting small with manageable pilot projects helps test feasibility, understand the impact of AI, and quickly learn from any challenges or failures. SMBs should focus on improving data quality and reducing tech debt by embracing architectural blueprints that are wired for the future.
In addition to collaborating with specialists to leverage existing AI tools and platforms, third-party solutions, and cloud services, they must ensure seamless integration of AI solutions with their existing systems and workflows, continually monitor the impact of AI solutions, and make prompt adjustments as needed.
AI is a fast-evolving area, so it is important to swiftly adapt to new AI advancements, incorporate them into the business strategy, and drive AI literacy across the workforce. As AI is about empowering humans, people should be at the center of every AI strategy."
Reuben Koh, Director, Security Strategy - Asia Pacific & Japan, Akamai Technologies, shared his views on AI Adoption-
“In the digital age, small and medium businesses face a daunting yet transformative journey in harnessing the power of AI. The hurdles span from a perceived lack of specialized expertise and skills to the potential lack of data security and availability. Without this essential technical knowledge and understanding, organizations might struggle to implement and safeguard AI effectively, thereby missing out on its transformative potential.
Businesses need to recognize that having a forward-looking technology adoption roadmap and a progressive leadership mindset is foundational to AI success. Leaders must have a clear understanding and ownership of how AI technologies are going to address business problems effectively. Additionally, regulatory and ethical concerns, including data privacy and bias, cannot be overlooked. Having a focus on the compliance and ethical aspects of AI usage is paramount to maintaining customer trust and avoiding legal repercussions.
In navigating these challenges, SMEs must work internally, or with their business partners in prioritizing proper AI governance oversight to ensure responsible implementation and mitigate potential risks. Despite these challenges, SMEs will continue to be drawn to AI and its unparalleled potential to transform business processes and drive efficiency. By starting small, aligning AI to business goals, investing in required skills and expertise, and developing a data management and protection focus, SMEs can gradually build the capabilities needed for successful AI adoption.”
Conclusion
In summary, gradually AI is becoming the next big thing in the world of technology. For small and medium-sized businesses it is a challenge to race up with big names to adopt AI. As they have financial and other constraints. Taking small steps towards transforming the business through AI, for instance, by investing in training and enablement of the employees, adopting a roadmap, and collaborating with specialists to leverage AI tools, can bolster AI Adoption.