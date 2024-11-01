Channel Partners Views on IT Business during Diwali Festivities

Diwali is the biggest festival celebrated in India. During the festival season, businesses witness increased revenue and demands. The IT sector also has an impact, as companies announce various offers during this period. However, with e-commerce becoming prevalent in the market, hardware resellers, distributors, etc., face a lot of challenges as well. Despite the shift and transformation of the retail sector, there are channel partners, and OEMs which have seen a surge in sales this season.
To understand the overall business in this festive season, and the future in the next six months, DQ Channels has interacted with different IT business personalities who belong to the IT channel partner ecosystem and are also leading the IT association.
Channel Partners Voiced their opinion on Business during and after this Festive Season
"This year business at Deepawali little slow for the entire retail sector especially in the IT segment because the impact of e-commerce was very high. Similarly quick commerce had an impact on general store business. With the growth of the economy even though the market is growing there is a shift in the manner of customer fulfilment and that will continue, those who do not change themselves with time will continue to have a tough time." said, Devesh Rastogi, Founder, of LABS N TABS TECHNOLOGY and President, FAIITA.
"This Diwali brought an exciting surge of energy and optimism, as businesses are eager to reimagine what’s possible in a digital-first world. We’re seeing a remarkable shift where companies, both big and small, are embracing tech-driven solutions—not just to stay competitive but to fundamentally reshape their operations. Over the next six months, I believe we’ll see incredible strides in areas like AI-driven analytics, automation, and resilient cybersecurity, which will transform how businesses operate at every level. The pace of change is exhilarating, and it’s a privilege to be part of this journey where technology empowers businesses to think and act boldly for a stronger, smarter future." said, Alok Gupta, MD of Unistal Systems, and President, PCAIT.
"This year Business was great and with our new launch of the Ekin AI panel (royal series)
Can see transformation in the education industry. The next 6 months are focussed on elevating teachers' experience with Ekin." said, Minal Bhagat, Director, of Ensonic Computech.
"Relating to ICT Brick & Mortar Retail (Mainline) this Diwali was not on Expected Level & a lot of Sales were lost to Online Platforms. Unless the government imposes an Equalisation Levy on Sales Online to the Tune of the GST Tariff Additionally the Suffering will Continue." said, Puneet Singhal, MD, Pioneer Enterprises and President, CMDA.
"With the entire industry on an upbeat note, Hopefully, we should be doing better from now on with the honourable PM and the Chinese counterpart signing agreements to ease off the tensions and improve trade conditions. As we all know we cannot deny the Chinese expertise in manufacturing and till we don't become self-sufficient in that area we will have to unwillingly depend on China. But then even China needs us as we have the biggest market for their goods.
I guess we should be having more trade shows so that markets are opened up and trade is improved between the two countries. Resulting in better sales for India's domestic sectors." said Julian John, CEO, of Zion Technologies.
"As for the business of Spark technology, we have been doing a great business. We've grown around 30% as compared to last year's first six months and everything is perfectly fine. I see that business is flourishing all infrastructure and everything is growing in India Indian economy is doing good as compared to the global economy so I'm sure everybody's business is doing perfectly well." said Sewak Nautiyal, Founder and MD, of Spark Technologies.
Conclusion
This Diwali season has highlighted both the opportunities and challenges in India's retail and IT sectors. While e-commerce growth has posed significant competition for traditional hardware resellers and general retailers, it has also driven many businesses to adopt tech-forward strategies.
Channel partners, OEMs, and IT leaders are optimistic about the future, anticipating advancements in areas like AI, automation, and cybersecurity to meet evolving market demands. Despite varied experiences across the industry, the collective outlook for the coming months remains positive, with businesses focusing on adapting to the digital shift and leveraging new technologies to sustain growth.
