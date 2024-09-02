Cloud Security for MSMEs - Partners Speak from South

Cloud security is continuously becoming more in demand now, as more and more organisations adopt Cloud. Cloud security continuously monitors and protects devices, systems and networks integrated to Cloud. It also enables central management of software updates and even implement risk management.
DQ Channels interacted with some security partners located in South India. Following is what they had to say about Cloud Security especially in regards to the MSMEs -
"MSMEs in India often invest less in cybersecurity due to several compelling reasons rooted in financial constraints, lack of awareness and prioritisation of immediate operational needs over long-term security concerns. Many MSMEs operate with tight budgets and limited resources, leading them to prioritise expenditures that directly impact their day-to-day operations and growth prospects, such as marketing, product development, or infrastructure improvements.
In contrast, cybersecurity is frequently perceived as a non-essential or add-on expenses, rather than a critical component of business operations. This perception can be exacerbated by a general lack of awareness about the potential risks and consequences of cyber threats. Many MSME owners may not fully understand the sophisticated nature of modern cyber threats or the significant financial and reputational damage that a security breach can cause. Additionally, the complexity of cybersecurity solutions and the associated costs can deter MSMEs from investing in robust security measures. They might also lack the technical expertise to implement and manage these solutions effectively, leading to an over-reliance on basic or inadequate security practices. This situation is further compounded by a reactive rather than proactive approach to cybersecurity, where investments are only considered after experiencing a security incident or breach. Consequently, while larger enterprises might have dedicated resources and teams for cybersecurity, MSMEs often grapple with balancing immediate business needs with the often undervalued necessity of investing in comprehensive cybersecurity measures. As a result, many MSMEs remain vulnerable to cyber threats, which can have devastating impacts on their operations and overall business health."
--Anand V, Owner, Raksha Technologies
"In 2025, MSME investments in India are likely to be influenced by several factors like Government policies, digital transformation, access to capital, sectoral focus, infrastructure and skill development. Increased investment in digital technologies and E-commerce platforms to enhance business operations and market reach and growth in alternative financing options such as venture capital, private equity, and fintech solutions to provide MSMEs with easier access to funds are some of the reasons to be bullish about the market. Overall, the MSME landscape in India is expected to see substantial growth with a focus on innovation, digitisation and supportive policies."
--Muneer Ahamed, CEO, Digital Track
"Medium enterprises in India often hesitate to fully embrace digital transformation due to concerns about high implementation costs and technical complexities. The initial investment in digital infrastructure and training can be prohibitive for medium businesses with limited budgets. Additionally, the complexity of integrating new digital systems and the need for ongoing tech support can be daunting. These factors, combined with a fear of disrupting existing operations and a lack of digital skills, contribute to their reluctance to transition entirely to digital platforms."
--Yogesh Chordia, CEO, Technosphere Solutions
"MSMEs are expected to focus their technology investments in several key areas as listed below –
Cloud Computing – Over 50% of businesses are predicted to have at least half of their applications running in the public cloud, allowing for scalability and innovation.
AI – Investments in AI will continue to grow, as it enables businesses to gain insights from data and automate complex processes.
Data Security and Trust – As technology becomes more integrated into business operations, the importance of data security and establishing trust with customers will become a battleground for technology providers.
Agility – The ability to make rapid decisions and respond quickly to market changes will be crucial, with technology being the enabler of this agility.
Collaboration Tools – With the shift to remote work and distributed teams, investment in collaboration tools that facilitate communication and productivity will be essential.
Sustainable Technologies – In response to climate change, there will be a significant focus on technologies that support renewable energy, carbon capture, and circular economies."
--Pradeep Daga, MD, Suntronix
These investments are aimed at enhancing competitiveness, operational efficiency and customer trust, positioning MSMEs for success in the evolving business landscape.