DeepSeek AI and ChatGPT Amidst Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

The last few years have seen a lot of technological advancements, whether it is cloud technology or generative AI. The industry has witnessed a lot of changes over the period of time. Everyone knows about ChatGPT; whether they are students, working professionals, or business leaders, most people use ChatGPT for assistance in their day-to-day lives. It is based on an AI model that gathers the information available over the internet and provides information according to the command or prompt provided by the user. It already has various competitors in this domain, and the newest entrant is the Chinese origin DeepSeek AI.
DeepSeek AI works on a similar model as ChatGPT. What makes it different is that users prefer it for faster responses as well as cost efficiency. ChatGPT pro version is heavier on the pockets, whereas DeepSeek AI is offering its professional version at much lower and more competitive prices. However, there are arguments related to the type of responses users received. Furthermore, users as well as the experts are concerned about cyber threats involved with increasing reliance on these AI models.
There is always a risk involved when users share or allow access to their information anywhere. Experts have voiced their opinions on the potential cyber risks that can impact AI users.
Industry Opinion on DeepSeek Vs. ChatGPT and Cyber Threats Involved
"Deep Seek AI presents an intriguing advancement in artificial intelligence, but whether it surpasses ChatGPT depends on its application, accuracy, and adaptability. While newer AI models may offer enhanced contextual understanding or domain-specific improvements, the true test lies in real-world deployment and user feedback. From a cybersecurity standpoint, every AI model—whether ChatGPT or Deep Seek AI—comes with inherent risks, such as data privacy concerns, model manipulation, and adversarial attacks. Organisations leveraging these technologies must implement robust security frameworks, ethical AI guidelines, and continuous threat monitoring to mitigate potential risks. AI innovation is accelerating, but responsible development and cybersecurity resilience must remain at the core of its evolution."
-- Atul Luthra, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, 5Tattva
"We are in a fast-moving technological era, with AI advancements reshaping industries. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, launched in 2022, marked a major breakthrough, inspiring similar models. AI chatbots, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), efficiently assist humans but also raise security concerns. China’s DeepSeek AI, a rising contender, has gained traction, topping Apple's App Store. Its Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture enhances performance and cost-efficiency, fostering innovation. However, ethical AI development is crucial to ensure security, integrity, and trust. AI’s misuse has escalated cybercrimes, as seen in Jamtara, where criminals used AI tools for fraud. Rigorous testing, oversight, and ethical use are necessary to prevent exploitation. AI security requires assessing data privacy, compliance, and resilience against misuse. A balanced approach is key—embracing AI’s potential while mitigating risks through responsible innovation. Prioritizing data protection ensures a secure, ethical digital future."
-- Major Vineet, Founder and Global President of Cyberpeace-
Conclusion
Whether DeepSeek AI is going to take over ChatGPT and other competitors is the future's call. Currently, the industry is analysing all the pros and cons involved. Cybersecurity experts are sharing their insights on responsible innovation. Strong security frameworks, following ethical AI guidelines, rigorous testing of tools, and compliance with the government imposed regulations are the needs of the hour.
