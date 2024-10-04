Evolving Hardware Business with the Emerging Smart Techs

The changing scenario of emerging Smart techs is also shaping the hardware business. This is especially true in the case of AI. Some important factors to consider in this are the immediate availability of Smart techs enabled hardware in metro and non metro locations, availability of trained service providers who can ofer post sales services, maintenance and operation; pricing and resolution of business related challenges.
Some partners from South India gave their insights regarding this aspect.
Sai Murali, President, Sneham IT association said, “Nothing newly trending as far as consumer purchase patterns are concerned. We can see the ‘festival sales’ online are becoming an anniversary routine and has matured. As per my market statistics, even today retail stores are getting more mileage than online sales. Now online shopping had becoming. Exclusive showrooms are getting opened. Gaming stores are getting more importance. Exclusive Distribution of products are newly formed. On the negative side, we feel that top vendors in the laptop segment should give equal importance for every channel. Even today there is a step-motherly treatment for channels constitute the multi-branded outlets versus those who are owning branded stores.”
Vikas H, Vishal Peripherals, Hyderabad said, “We had recently launched First AI & Gaming Zone in Hyderabad. This innovation is designed for students, offering them a unique opportunity to explore and engage with cutting-edge technology. The zone has state-of-the-art computing tools, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with Vishal Peripherals-powered devices. Whether students are interested in programming, AI development, or gaming, this zone offers access to the latest technology to help them enhance their skills in today’s competitive and tech-driven environment.”
He continued, “Through this collaboration, students can access the AI & Gaming Zone free of charge. This initiative aims to foster innovation and learning by providing students with direct exposure to advanced technology. Students can experiment with a variety of Vishal Peripherals-powered devices, tools, and applications, helping them grow their technical expertise.”
He added, “In addition to student benefits, Vishal Peripherals is offering industries and corporates the chance to experience Vishal Peripherals-based machines for testing various applications at no cost. Companies can trial these machines on-site for 15 days, providing a risk-free way to explore their technology needs without upfront expenses.”
“This collaboration is a game-changer, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for tech-driven education and innovation. It empowers students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape,” he concluded.
Ram Aggarwal, Pooja Tech said, “The online rates and physical channels are highly different, thanks to the recent online offers. Also, the LFR procurement aspects are extremely in large numbers while small and traditional channel partners were not able to match that price. Also, on the other side, we feel that channel partners are getting few advantages as online sales are having issues like replacement, warranty and more. While purchasing online has been normalized, how we take it ahead is still the million dollars question.
Muthukaruppan, Confident IT Park said, “In the recent days, the major trend we notice is that the sale of secondary products are good. On the other hand, online business had not affected us much. Because the price parity had come. However, on the other side, the bank offers are becoming a new challenge for us. Many banks are giving good offers that make the buyers stick on to online purchase.”
In conclusion, it can be said that partners in different categories of locations face different challenges and have evolved their own strategies to counter these challenges. Overall, the business is not declining. But, it still has to grow further.