Expecting Policy Shifts from New Govt: Tech Startups and IT Resellers

Recently, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. With a lot of anticipation, the BJP government is re-elected in India. With this government, tech startups and IT resellers are anticipating significant policy shifts and initiatives that could impact their operations.
As these sectors drive innovation and economic growth, stakeholders are keenly observing how the government plans to support them through regulatory frameworks, funding mechanisms, and infrastructure development. The expectations revolve around streamlined regulations to foster a more conducive business environment, incentives for research and development, and initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity nationwide.
Moreover, there is a call for policies that promote digital literacy and skill development to meet industry demands. With technology increasingly shaping India's economic landscape, the expectations from this government are pivotal in determining the trajectory of growth and competitiveness for tech startups and IT resellers across the country.
Voicing the industry expectation Delhi Delhi-based Computers and Media Dealers Association secretary, Manoj Khanna shared his views on what the technology sector expects from the NDA-led government.
“BJP government started its third term with its focus on infrastructure development. Infrastructure investments indeed have a ripple effect on the economy, providing a significant boost to the IT and technology sectors as these sectors play a crucial role in the successful completion of various projects.”
Furthermore, he added, “The government's initiatives such as the "Make in India" campaign and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are expected to drive further investments within the country. Furthermore, the hope is that the government will extend incentives to small traders and players by offering financial support at reduced interest rates and ensuring greater accessibility to funds. Many are eagerly awaiting the Budget announcement scheduled for early July to unveil the measures and reliefs that will be introduced to support small traders and manufacturers. It will be a moment of keen interest to observe the government's plans and initiatives in this regard.”
Representing the views of Tech-Startup, Sanjeev Kumar, Founder, of Alphadroid, shared his views regarding the regulatory framework, taxation, and other aspects which impact the future of the tech startups.
“With the NDA returning to power, the expectations of the startup technology sector from the government are high. The sector anticipates policies that foster innovation, ease regulatory burdens and provide ample support for growth.
Key expectations revolve around conducive regulatory frameworks, simplified taxation structures, and increased access to funding.
Startups look forward to initiatives that promote skill development and entrepreneurship, enhancing the pool of talent available. They seek measures to strengthen the digital infrastructure, such as improved broadband connectivity and data security measures, crucial for their operations.
In recent years, schemes like Startup India (launched in 2016) have significantly bolstered the ecosystem, leading to remarkable growth in the last two government terms. Additionally, incentives for research and development (R&D) activities and collaborations between academia and industry are eagerly awaited. Streamlining bureaucratic processes and reducing red tape can significantly boost the ease of doing business, encouraging more startups to emerge and thrive.”
Conclusion
To summarize, with the re-election of the BJP government in India, the tech startup and IT reseller sectors are poised with high expectations for supportive policies and initiatives. These sectors, crucial for driving innovation and economic growth, anticipate streamlined regulations, increased funding opportunities, and enhanced digital infrastructure under the new administration.
The government's focus on infrastructure development, such as through initiatives like "Make in India" and PLI is seen as pivotal for stimulating investments and supporting sectoral growth. Additionally, there is a strong call for policies promoting digital literacy, skill development, and entrepreneurship to meet evolving industry demands.
As the government prepares to disclose its budget and policy agenda, stakeholders eagerly await concrete measures that will shape the trajectory of technological advancement and competitiveness in India's economy.
