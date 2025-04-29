How is Digitisation Shaping MSMEs?

In the growing digital world of today, digitisation and adoption of tools lik SaaS, CRM and other digital techs is brnging a revolutionary change in the way MSMEs are working.
How is Digitisation Shaping the MSMEs?
We asked this question from some partners who are offering digitisation services to the MSMEs. Here is what they say -
"The adoption of SaaS CRM platforms and digital transformation processes is reshaping organisations by enhancing lead response times, enabling systematic follow-ups, and strengthening competitive positioning. In an increasingly dynamic market, digitisation ensures that businesses operate with greater agility, precision and client-centric focus."
SaaS-based CRM platforms and digital process automation are redefining organizational workflows by optimising lead management, accelerating response times and ensuring intelligent, data-driven follow-ups. In a hyper-competitive environment, digital transformation equips enterprises with the scalability, speed and analytical precision required to outperform and adapt in real-time."
--Vimesh Avlani, Graftronics
"For a long time, CRM systems and digital processes were tools mostly used by corporates and large enterprises. They had the resources to invest in complex solutions and manage them in-house. However, with the rise of SaaS-based CRM platforms and affordable cloud technologies, even small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are now actively adopting these solutions. This shift is reshaping how SMEs operate — helping them manage customer relationships better, automate processes, and make faster, more informed decisions.
In my 32 years of experience in IT services, I have seen a clear trend - MSMEs that embrace digital transformation early gain a strong competitive advantage. They become more agile, improve customer satisfaction, and create room for scalable growth. Digitization is no longer just an option for MSMEs; it has become a necessity to survive and thrive in today’s fast-paced market. With SaaS CRM and digital workflows, MSMEs can now enjoy the same capabilities that were once exclusive to larger players, but with much more flexibility and at a fraction of the cost.
The future belongs to those who are ready to adapt — and today, even the smallest business can think and act like a large, modern enterprise."
--Tushar Shah, Paths Enterprises
"The key aspects of any CRM these days are Seamless Integration – Connected their ERP system with delivery management software, ensuring real-time tracking of orders.
Automated Sales and Inventory Tracking – Eliminated manual stock updates and ensured accurate inventory management
Barcode Generation System – We implemented a barcode-based tracking system for their products, making stock management faster and error-free.
Custom Reports and Dashboards – Provided detailed financial insights, helping them make informed business decisions."
--Sivasakthivel S, AXN Infotech
"More than just digital modernisation, SaaS CRM’s are unlocking new levels of customer engagement, sales and marketing operational efficiency, and strategic decision-making values to small business unlike never before."
– Saravanakkumar, Chief Business Officer , Cetas Information Technology
The above responses show that digitisation is changing the MSMEs in many different ways. They are using these tools to do their work more effectively and efficiently.
In coming times, this process is going to accelerate and take the IT business further ahead on this path.