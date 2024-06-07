Innovation in Sustainable Technology - Transforming the Future

With ever-growing advancements in the technology domain, we witness a lot of innovations and developments. In recent times, global warming, climate change, and environmental degradation have been a matter of concern. To tackle this situation sustainability is the key. Innovation in sustainable technology is driving significant advancements across various industries,
Addressing the critical need for environmental conservation while promoting economic growth. As global concerns over climate change and resource depletion intensify, businesses, governments, and researchers are increasingly focusing on developing technologies that minimize ecological impact.
From renewable energy sources and energy-efficient solutions to waste reduction and circular economy models, sustainable technology is poised to reshape the future, offering viable paths to a more sustainable and resilient world.
DQ Channels reached out to some of the global names in the IT sector about their vision for innovation in sustainable technology and how they are contributing.
Dr. Kiran Marri, Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President, Movate, shared how they are focussing on Sustainable Technology -
The digital revolution doesn't have to leave the environment behind. At Movate, we lead the way in using innovation to promote sustainability. Today, with nearly 4 billion internet users and counting, digital technology is rapidly transforming our world. Both businesses and developers need to prioritize eco-friendly digital design. Moreover, the rise of remote and hybrid work models has decreased office foot traffic, but increased teleconferences, video conferences, and virtual meetings.
Without a commitment to carbon-neutral digital designs, the environmental impact will worsen. At Movate, sustainability, and developed methodologies are there to identify key factors in creating carbon-neutral websites, helping businesses scale sustainably.
Our current focus is on browser-based applications, and we plan to develop a comprehensive carbon-neutral maturity model. Having said that, our commitment goes beyond individual projects. We also minimize e-waste through responsible disposal and maximize energy efficiency in our global data centers, powered by renewable energy sources whenever possible. We believe in harnessing human ingenuity and cutting-edge technology to build a future where businesses thrive alongside a healthy planet.
Insights on innovation in sustainable technology by Nandish Mahadevappa, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Architecture, Marlabs -
Marlabs is committed to harnessing technology for environmental sustainability and resource efficiency. As we navigate climate change, we prioritize innovative solutions that reduce our ecological footprint and empower individuals and organizations to make a positive impact. We focus on cutting-edge innovations in AI, data analytics, and cloud computing to develop solutions that optimize resource utilization, minimize waste, and promote eco-friendly practices. In the coming years, we expect significant growth in the adoption of sustainable technologies across industries.
At Marlabs, we are dedicated to contributing to this movement by leveraging our expertise to develop solutions that support a more sustainable future. We strive to minimize our carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly practices throughout our organization. As a technology leader, I believe it is our responsibility to use our expertise to drive positive change and create a better world for future generations. By working together, we can harness technology to create a more sustainable, resilient, and environmentally conscious society."
Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director and Head, of Siemens Healthineers Development Center shared new developments in MedTech which drive sustainability -
“As the demand for healthcare products increases, so does the proliferation of waste and resource consumption. Approximately 90% of medical device waste consists of single-use devices, emphasizing the crucial need for innovation. Sustainability drives innovation in the MedTech industry by evolving product design and creating new value propositions. In the MedTech landscape, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is one of the most energy-intensive equipment. Conventionally, MRI scanners require more than 1000 liters of liquid helium to cool, which is a rare element. So, Siemens Healthineers has developed MAGNETOM Free.Star to address this issue with a simple MRI technique that provides worldwide access to high-value care. It establishes a new paradigm in MRI cooling technology called DryCool Technology, which uses only 0.7 liters of liquid helium. With this new MRI, we aim to supplement environmental benefits like simplifying transportation and minimizing helium demand.”
Conclusion
As the challenges of global warming, climate change, and environmental degradation grow more critical, the need for innovative sustainable technology has been rising. The technological advancements highlighted in this article illustrate how businesses and researchers are developing solutions that promote environmental conservation while driving economic growth.
From renewable energy and energy-efficient solutions to waste reduction and circular economy models, sustainable technology is transforming industries and shaping a more resilient future.
In conclusion, the commitment to sustainability in the technology sector is not just a trend but a necessity. By continuing to innovate and prioritize eco-friendly practices, businesses can play a pivotal role in promoting a sustainable and resilient world. The actions of these industry representatives provide a roadmap for others to follow, emphasizing on the importance of collaboration and invention in achieving a sustainable future.
