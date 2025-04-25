International Day for Girls in ICT was begun in 2010 by The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a telecom wing of the UN, to encourage girls to take up study and research in the ICT fields. It is a fact that women remain in the minority in ICT fields across the world. To make the world more equal and diverse, this day was started.
This year's theme is 'Leadership'. Even if women come in the ICT related fields, there is a stiff opposition from the senior management about giving decision making powers to the women. Few women manage to reach a senior decision making position and many factors play to help her reach there, even outside the domain of her abilities and achievements in ICT.
Hence, even if girls come into the fields of ICT, they have to learn the true atmosphere of the corporate nature of ICT and thy will have to learn how to reach the leadership positions.
Comments
Neha Sampat, Founder & CEO, Contentstack says, "Empowering women in STEM isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s essential for driving breakthrough innovation and shaping a future that works for everyone. At Contentstack, we know that empowering women in STEM is a catalyst for growth.
When we create spaces where women can lead, learn, and thrive, we unlock untapped potential and build smarter, more resilient businesses. That’s why we’re all in on mentorship, equity, and opportunities that elevate women in technology.
The future of tech depends on who gets to build it. Let’s ensure women are not just included but empowered to rise, lead, and transform the world.”
Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Routematic says, "Technology is shaping the future, and it’s important that girls see themselves not just as users, but as innovators and leaders in tech. As AI, automation, smart mobility, and digital platforms transform how we live, travel and work, diverse voices are essential to drive true innovation. Empowering girls with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to thrive in ICT isn’t just about inclusion—it’s critical for progress. That starts with mentorship, education, and breaking down systemic barriers. International Girls in ICT Day serves as a reminder to move from awareness to action, creating pathways for young women to lead and shape an inclusive digital future”.
Anamika Luthra, Key Business Account Manager, 5Tattva says, "International Girls in ICT Day is a powerful reminder that innovation thrives in diversity. As a woman in the tech industry, I’ve witnessed how inclusion drives progress and brings fresh perspectives to the table. It’s time we empower more girls to explore, engage and excel in ICT - not just as users, but as creators and leaders. At 5Tattva, we are committed to fostering a culture that champions gender equality and encourages young women to break barriers, shatter stereotypes and shape the digital future with confidence.”
Tina Singh, HR Director, Clavrit says, "International Girls in ICT Day is a celebration of possibility – a reminder that the future of technology is brighter when everyone has a seat at the table. At Clavrit, we believe in nurturing talent without bias, where young girls are encouraged not only to dream big but to build boldly.
As a woman in tech, I’ve seen firsthand how inclusive teams fuel innovation and drive meaningful change. It’s time we move beyond stereotypes and ensure that girls everywhere see ICT not just as a career option, but as a space where they belong, lead, and thrive. At Clavrit, we’re committed to being part of that journey - amplifying voices, creating opportunities, and investing in the change makers of tomorrow."
There are efforts to bring more women in ICT but there should be more efforts to give them decision making powers. Otherwise women in ICT will be only showcases to earn brownie points for the comanies they work for.