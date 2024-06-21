International Women in Engineering Day 2024 - Inclusivity & Innovation

Women in Engineering Day, celebrated annually on June 23rd, throws light on the crucial contributions and achievements of women in the engineering sector. In the domain of IT engineering, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made and the challenges that persist. As the tech industry continues to grow, the role of women in shaping innovative solutions and driving digital transformation becomes increasingly important.
DQ Channels reached out to different women in top management who are working in the domain of engineering and tech industry. They shared how women engineers are contributing to the industry, how organizations have introduced various programs and initiatives to increase inclusivity, women working in the coming-of-age technology of AI and robotics, and much more.
Insights from Hwa Choo Lim, VP, Human Resources, Asia Pacific, Equinix -
By tapping their unique perspectives and talents, we drive creativity, productivity, and innovation within our organization and the broader technology industry. Our initiatives, such as mentorship programs, leadership development, and flexible work arrangements, are designed to support and empower women engineers at every stage of their careers.
Mahima Banerjee - Senior Director of Engineering, Honeywell Connected Enterprises India shared her views on IWED 2024
“Globally, only 20% of engineering graduates are women, and they remain significantly underrepresented in leadership roles, comprising just 24% in technology. To inspire the next generation of women in these fields, we must present them with visible role models and equip them with the necessary tools for success. By fostering an environment where diversity thrives, we not only bridge gender disparities but also unlock the full spectrum of innovation.
At Honeywell, we try to build a diverse leadership pipeline by enabling a level playing field where women can strive to learn and grow. There are comprehensive Women's Development Programs like WIT (Women In Technology), ASPIRE, and Women Leadership Forum offering leadership development, mentorship, and real-world projects as a learning platform.
Our Honeywell Women Employee Network (HWEN), India Chapter is an active Employee Network group where inspiration from Senior Women leaders is presented as well as opportunities for impactful networking. Both WIT and HWEN-India have a strong mentorship platform for women where a safe coaching environment is provided encouraging open conversations.
Honeywell provides the latest tools and technology in Engineering which are enablers for an engineer: making us want to innovate and helping give us a strong edge over our competitive organizations. It is important to shatter myths that one has to be an expert to succeed always. What is more valued is having an execution-based approach and being able to work across boundaries are much more valued than being an SME.”
Maya Kamath, Engineering Lead, Deployment Platform and UI Frameworks, Digital Adoption Platform, Whatfix shares her wisdom -
“From service companies to cutting-edge projects like smart TVs and pre-Google Maps navigation apps, I jumped at every chance to learn and build. At Whatfix, I climbed the ladder from Mobile Lead Engineer to Engineering Lead. My journey hasn't been without roadblocks. In one of my previous organizations, a senior once advised sticking to 'easier' domains as I was a newly married woman at the time. That encounter sparked my resolve not to be constrained by societal expectations. It pushed me to grow and find my voice.
Dr. Swati Murthy, Director and Global Head - of Sustainability Solutions, IOT, and Digital Engineering, TCS talked about inclusivity and sustainability -
“By prioritizing sustainability in the core operations and engineering value chains, companies can unleash new business models and growth drivers for a circular economy. Our shared global goal of net zero carbon calls for a sustainable by-design approach which means having it embedded into the engineering design itself.
Ethical and inclusive designs in product engineering and optimization of resource consumption in process engineering can ensure environmental and social governance. Manufactured products should focus on providing enhanced user experience through the ethical application of advanced automation technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
Harnessing the power of renewable energy with state-of-the-art engineering solutions for capturing, storing, and distributing residual carbon and hydrogen can help create engineering value chains that create environmentally friendly and socially responsible products and services. Therefore, a collaborative mindset can bring together our collective wisdom in science and technology to engineer a greater, greener, and equitable world for future generations.”
Wahidha Abdul Jabbar, Manager, Quality Engineering, Ascension shared her thoughts on women's contribution to AI, biotechnology, and more -
“In today's fast-paced world, engineering drives transformative innovations. On International Women in Engineering Day, we honor the brilliant women advancing modern technologies and shaping our future. Women engineers lead breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, biotechnology, and robotics. They develop AI algorithms powering virtual assistants and autonomous vehicles. In biotechnology, they create life-saving treatments and diagnostic tools. Their work in renewable energy harnesses solar, wind, and water power, driving sustainability.
In robotics, they design machines to perform complex tasks with precision. These trailblazers advance technology and champion inclusivity and diversity in engineering. As mentors and role models, they inspire the next generation of female engineers to dream big and push boundaries. On this day, I am proud to be among such talents and that my little contribution is adding value to the industry. Let’s celebrate the remarkable women enhancing our world through technology. Their ingenuity and determination light the way to an advanced, equitable future. Together, we thrive. Together, we are enhanced by engineering.”
Conclusion
International Women in Engineering Day emphasizes the significant contributions of women in the IT engineering sector. Through insights from various industry leaders, it is evident that fostering an inclusive and supportive environment is crucial for driving innovation and advancing digital transformation. Programs and initiatives from companies demonstrate the importance of mentorship, diverse leadership, and sustainable practices in creating a thriving IT engineering community.
By empowering women and providing continuous support and development opportunities, we can ensure a dynamic and equitable future in technology. Celebrating the achievements of women engineers today paves the way for future generations to excel and innovate in the ever-evolving tech industry.
Read more from Bharti Trehan..