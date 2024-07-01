IT Partner Business - Views from South

South India is very important for IT buisness. Most IT companies have their offices, factories and even headquarters in South. The IT partners in the South have their own specific challenges and ways to resolve them.
We talked to some IT association leaders in the South to understand the dynamics of IT business in the southern India.
Harish Kumar, State President, All Kerala IT Dealers Association
Our major concerns are around the issues related to the online and large corporate organisations. We will keep on negotiating with the government to provide a better value and ease of business for the dealers in Kerala. We are also planning for a mega IT expo in the month of Jan 2025 in Kochi. We would be inviting people from all walks of life for the industry. We are also aiming to insure all the members, their staff and the office premises.
Deepak B, VP (South), FAIITA
As of now, there are no big changes in the IT segment. The market is the same as it used to be. On the other side, as far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, it is the new government that has come to power. It’s not apparent at the moment what the government’s plans are. We might get an idea only when executions of plans happen. We need to wait and watch for some announcements from the Governments.
Vasudevan R, President, Confed-ITA
Confed-ITA is planning to engage actively, all channel partners. We request every non-IT association member to actively engage in procuring from the traditional IT channel partners. We want to make this term’s summit a mega event. Not just traditional IT products, our team is planning to educate our members on solutions selling as well including cyber security and digital economy.
G N Mahesha, President, FitDAK
Over the past few months, we’ve seen a remarkable increase in our offline sales. This achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of our recent activities and strategies with the support sales & field team members. Your commitment to excellence and your relentless pursuit of success have truly made a difference. As we continue to move forward, let's build on this momentum and explore new opportunities for sale growth and innovation.
The interactio with these leaders shows that much is happening in the south in the domain of IT business. It's a vibrant place for the growth of IT business and partners are doing valuable work there. The partners of IT business in South continue to be important.
--Swaminathan B is a guest columnist with DQ Channels
