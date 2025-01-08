IT Trends 2025 - Partners from South Comment

The New Year has brought with it many hopes for the partner community. Some partners from South India tell us here bout their feelings for the New Year.
"We anticipate the coming year to be more challenging for traditional retailers. What we anticipated in the last festival and Deepavali sales was very disheartening. While the vendors claim they stand with traditional channel partners, most of them do not do so. We have issues related to price variations on both online and offline modes. At least in 2025, the traditional channel partners should be given equal importance and no step-motherly treatment should be meted out to partners who have spent their lifetime building the brands in India."
--Jacob Duariraj, Avalon Data Products
"We promote annual contract for our customers like service support with preventive check for all it products. We like to launch our own service brand. We plan to extend our service network in nearby cities n the coming year."
--Balachandaran V, Apple Systems
"In 2025, cybersecurity is one of our major focus services. With the help of its Centre of Excellence at Chennai, Skylark will expand to large manufacturing customers. Further, we can get customers outside Chennai and Tamil Nadu to visit our lab. Since this PLC device is movable, we can also take this to customer’s factories for them to test in their environment."
--Jose Prakash, Skylark Technologies
These comments show emerging optimism in the South, which is the hub of IT activities in India. It remins to be seen how much this year fulfils the hopes of the channel partners in the IT sector.
