Ratan Tata - IT Business Leaders Pay Homage

Today the world woke up to a sad news for the business world. A great visionary had left the mortal world for his heavenly abode. Ratan Tata was a household name who had begun his career from a largely Indian giant company viz., Tata Group and who in his decades long journey, expanded it to become a multinational conglomerate, with businesses spanning continents and according to an estimate, 65% of the profits coming from abroad.
Indeed, from everyday household commodities such as salt and tea, to large ventures such as airlines, all were shaped by the Tatas. In fact, more than a business success, Tata is a name that is respected for its treatment of its employees, its reliability and integrity and its philanthropy.
There is the famous episode of when Tata Indica was not doing well and Ratan Tata wanted to sell it. He contacted Bill Ford, the then Chair of Ford Motors. Ford didn't treat him well and said he'd be doing Tata a favour by buying Tata Indica from him.
It is the mark of hard work, learning from experience and turning around a brand that Ratan Tata decided not to sell Tata Indica. Some years later, Ford Motors ran into problems and at this time, Ratan Tata bought its two luxury brands, Jaguar and Land Rover. Bill Ford remarked that Ratan Tata had done him a favour by buying thes two brands from him.
Ratan Tata was also known for his support to startups and to innovations in technology. Several ventures thrived because of suppot from Tata.
The going away of such a visionary is a great loss for not only the Indian business scene, but for the whole world.
Homage from the IT Business Community
Several IT leaders have paid tribute to Rtan Tata on his passing away. Following are some statements from them -
“With deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary individual whose life and legacy will always be a guiding light for Tata Consultancy Services. His wisdom, compassion, and commitment to uplifting the lives of millions, made him revered across the world.
His remarkable leadership, marked by a unique blend of humility and confidence, guided TCS through transformative global expansions, with a deep sense of service to the communities we operate in and the values we cherish. He had a rare gift for making those around him feel valued and heard, earning the admiration and respect of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His approach to leadership, paired with his genuine care for people, has left an indelible mark on every one of us.
All my colleagues at TCS and I will remain forever inspired by him as we carry forward his vision.”
--K Krithivasan, MD & CEO, Tata Consultancy Services
"Ratan Tata was a true RATAN of Country. The values and ethos evolved by him in the modern business specially TCS which was his baby and carrying forward the legacy of JRD in traditional business, development of real Corporate Style of Management are few achievements out of so many feathers he had carried in his cap. His accquisition of AIR India had been a brave step which no one was prepared to take. His love for charities and service to country can hardly be found in any business houses. FAIITA team conveys thier respect to the great Mann and pray to GOD almighty to bless this Nobel soul."
--Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA
"As you wake up this morning and switch of your AC (Voltas) and look at the time (Titan) today one will not be able to dress to work (Westside/Zara/Zudio) this morning nor drink a cup of tea or coffee (Tetley/Starbucks) nor drive (TataMotors) or fly out (Vistara/AI) to work or shop for grocery (Big Basket) or Electronics (Chroma) nor make a call (Telecom) nor watch the news (TataSky) nor dine out (Taj) or do business (TCS) without paying homage to a wonderful human being and an architect by profession in the true sense...that has touched several lives and will be missed dearly."--Samir Parekh VP, FAIITA, President, CMDA, Mumbai, Ex-President, TAIT
"A very Sad day, a Titan of Indian Industry, the Ratan Tata ji, is no more with us. He dedicated his life transforming the Tata Group and help uplifting millions of lives. A true visionary leader who expanded the horizons of Indian business His commitment to philanthropy and social good that set him apart. He has touched many lives by his compassion , wisdom and created a better world. His legacy of care and Innovation will continue to inspire us.May his soul rest in peace."--Nilesh Kadakia, Neotech Infocom; Chairman, ASIRT
"Shri Ratan Tata Ji, a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being, leaves for his Heavenly Abode. He won the hearts of one and all with his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better place to live."--Puneet Singhal, President, CMDA
"Everyone of us knew TATA someway or the other. The first software i sold was Tata EX accounting Software. I was just turning 19 than. Having gone to the TCS office to get certified and met some senior stalwarts of TCS. That was when I learnt about Ratan Tata. Over the years, he has made a huge impact on lot of us. He has taught a lot without teaching on how to run an ethical business, how to be kind to your staff & team, how to grow but most importantly how to be a peaceful human being working for a beautiful world. Sir Ratan Tata - Legends are Forever.
--Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Software
"Ratan Tata was a visionary, a humble leader with an elegance. And made pro consumer companies. A great philanthropist who will be missed by all." .--Julian John, Zion Technologies
"Ratan Tata was born in Bombay, now Mumbai, during the British rule, into a Parsi Zoroastrian family, on 28 December 1937. Ratan Tata, aged 86, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, passed away on 9th Oct. 24, his passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. His final journey to Worli crematorium (in Mumbai) was completed on 10th Oct.
Tata has been responsible for India's first steel plant, its first luxury hotel and first domestic airline. While he is credited for growing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) into a global tech behemoth, he also played a pivotal role in nurturing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, which has grown into the world's third-largest in a short span of time. Ratan Tata's leadership has contributed significantly to India's economic growth, industrial development, and technological advancements. His philanthropic efforts have improved societal well-being and bridged social gaps across the country. Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders and individuals alike.
His unwavering commitment to ethics, philanthropy, and human values serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that individuals can have on the world. Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Ratan Tata. "None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can." "Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument."
--Basant Mehta, BlueBell Computers