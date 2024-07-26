Union Budget 2024 received Mixed Reactions from IT Channel Partners

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2024. There were several speculations on whether taxation policies would be reformed, benefits for the middle class, initiatives for women empowerment, or strengthening the MSMEs.
All these speculations are now at rest with the announcement of this budget. Re-elected NDA government tried to put something for everyone on the table. For the betterment of the youth and to tackle the unemployment issues, three new-employee-linked incentive schemes were introduced.
Tax slabs were revised under the new taxation policies. Capital gain taxation also witnessed some changes to simplify for the taxpayer. There were major announcements for the MSMEs, easing the process of credit procurement and more.
On reaching out to the IT channel partner community, the IT association leaders voiced their views post-budget. Whether it actually stood on their expectations from the government or lacked any important points for the betterment of Channel partners, ISVs, and OEMs fraternity.
Devesh Rastogi, President of the Federation of All India IT association, shared his views post the Union budget with the DQ Channels -
“Faiita being representative of Channel Fraternity was looking for some support but no focus has been made towards the same. MSME funding schemes have yet to work on the ground as commercial banks and government banks have been putting very stringent conditions on sanctions. Govt and RBI need to work on defining these to make schemes successful. Taxation relief is very insignificant. It is a long-term vision budget but fails to address current problems.”
Conclusion
There are several initiatives or reforms are introduced in this Union Budget 2024, yet there is a long way to go. It is to be seen how the initiatives or schemes announced by the government are going to be implemented on these grounds.
Would it be beneficial for IT Channel partners, ISVs, OEMs, or MSMEs? It will be answered with time when the policies will be implemented on a practical level.
