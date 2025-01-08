Vishal Peripherals to Expand into New Avenues

Hyderabad based Vishal peripherals was founded in 1998. Grew from a small retailer to a leading company with 10+ stores and 125+ employees across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Expansion Plans
Driven by visionary entrepreneurs and skilled professionals, the company is now keenly focused on cutting-edge technology and industry standards for innovation. Some of the plans including advancing technology through events, tech programmes and collaborations. In the coming years, the channel partner aims to become the foremost brand in delivering comprehensive computing solutions. Some of the key recent achievement of the organization is getting recognized as the premier one-stop destination for all IT needs.
Some of the plans for the coming year includes, to offer complete end-to-end IT solutions, strive to be the most reliable and dependable vendor and service provider, Foster long-term professional relationships by delivering quality products, solutions and services. With more than 125 skilled professionals dedicated to create a proper employee management and career development, Vishal peripherals had close to 12,000 sqft retail space across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As far as the logistics is concerned, the company has close to 15,000 sqft warehouse for efficient storage and distribution.
The organisation also assures extensive product range with ample stock and on the after-sales support, they provide repairs, maintenance, and phone assistance.
Their campaign on shaping future professionals in E-sports and AI was well-appreciated. On the reach outs and activities, their E-sports tournaments and AI workshops across colleges are quiet famous in the city. The other focus for the coming year includes, hands-on training, industry insights, and LAN experiences. The Goal for 2025 is clear that they aim to foster talent, innovation, and community growth in E-sports and AI.
They had collaborated with top brands including Dell, HP, Acer, MSI, BenQ, Nvidia, Zotac, Logitech offering Datacentre Solutions, Cutting-Edge Technologies, IT Infrastructure Services, IoT and Cloud Solutions.