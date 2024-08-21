World Entrepreneurs' Day 2024 - Growth in the Fintech Sector

World Entrepreneurs' Day is celebrated every year to acknowledge the fact that entrepreneurs are the driving force for any economy. Entrepreneurship generates employment and in turn, helps to curb the problem of unemployment. It also offers an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, encourage budding innovators, and reflect on the challenges and successes faced by those who take the bold step of turning ideas into impactful businesses.
This day was established by the United Nations General Assembly. It marks the significance of the entrepreneur's contributions to the country financially and to society as a whole. India which has a major chunk of population under the age of 40, has a pool of talented innovators and visionaries who are building the nation for tomorrow.
There is a spike in the number of start-up ventures in India, and there are ventures which specifically cater to the finance sector. From financial advice, loan procurement, and repayment of loans, to educating businesses about various financial schemes available, these ventures are assisting the new age entrepreneurs. On this World Entrepreneur Day 2024, read insights from a few financial start-up ventures.
Harsh Punjabee, Founder & CEO, SMEST:
"World Entrepreneur Day holds special significance for me at SMEST Capital. As the Founder, my vision has always been to democratize India's debt market, making bond investments accessible and transparent for every investor. Entrepreneurship, to me, is about transforming challenges into opportunities and driving meaningful change. At SMEST Capital, we’re breaking barriers in the financial space by offering Bonds at competitive pricing and client-centric services. On this day, I’m reminded of the resilience and innovation that define my journey and the entrepreneurial spirit that continues to fuel SMEST's growth. As we mark this day, let us recognize the resilience and creativity that define entrepreneurs, and continue to support and nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem"
Prashant A Bhonsle, Founder, Kuhoo Edufintech:
Entrepreneurship is not just about building businesses; it’s about creating opportunities that empower individuals to take control of their futures.
At Kuhoo, we believe in the transformative power of education and the importance of enabling Indian students to pursue their dreams without the heavy burden of financial constraints on their families.
Our vision is to foster a culture where students take responsibility for their education, becoming Aatmanirbhar, and making informed decisions about their future while easing the financial pressures that often fall on parents.
On this World Entrepreneur Day, we celebrate the spirit of independence and innovation, recognizing that every student has the potential to excel when given the right tools and support. At Kuhoo, we are committed to providing those tools, ensuring that the next generation of leaders can rise to their full potential, unburdened and Aatmanirbhar to make a difference in the world.
Rajesh Shet Co-founder & CEO of SahiBandhu
On World Entrepreneurs Day 2024, SahiBandhu proudly acknowledges the vital role of entrepreneurs in driving innovation and economic progress. We understand the unique challenges faced by small businesses and are dedicated to providing comprehensive financial support through our Gold Loan services.
With streamlined, and flexible repayment options, SahiBandhu Gold Loans empowers entrepreneurs to transform their visions into reality, bringing formal credit avenues to budding micro-entrepreneurs and helping people get out of unorganised debt traps. Together, we are fostering a self-reliant India, propelled by the resilience and dynamism of our entrepreneurs. Here’s to advancing growth, creating employment, and ensuring economic self-sufficiency.
Read More:
Tech Startups in India - Driving Future Via AI, Cybersecurity