Youth Skills Day 2024 - Empowering Youth to take over Digital Economy

India is considered a young nation. With more than 65% population in India under the age of 35, imparting skills to make them ready to take on the future of the technology domain is significant for the growth of the Indian economy. This Youth Skills Day 2024 is a reminder to equip young people with the skills necessary to navigate an evolving technological landscape.
As industries increasingly adopt artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies, the demand for skilled professionals in areas such as machine learning, data science, and AI continues to grow.
Leaders from various sectors emphasize the need for innovative learning and development strategies, government support, and industry partnerships to bridge the skills gap and prepare the next generation for the future. By focusing on continuous training, upskilling, and fostering a culture of adaptability, we can empower our youth to lead in the digital age and drive global progress.
Recently DQ Channels interacted with women leaders in the technology sector talking about imparting skills related to emerging technologies such as Deeptech, AI/ML, and more.
Anjali Sharma, Associate VP and Global Head of L&D, Fulcrum Digital shared her thoughts on Youth Skills Day 2024 -
"The rapid pace of adoption of artificial intelligence among Indian enterprises is transforming industries. In response to this AI boom, more and more tech industry players are shifting their focus towards Deeptech skilling, as the demand for AI professionals is expected to reach 1 million by 2026. However, we are also expected to face a 60-73% demand-supply gap in key roles such as ML engineers, data scientists, DevOps engineers, and data architects.
To continue the momentum of the country’s progress in AI adoption, enterprises have a significant role to play by leveraging innovative L&D technologies. New age tools like gamification, simulations, AI-driven personalized learning pathways, and more make training engaging and practical, aligning closely with real-world applications. These methods ensure our future workforce is not only skilled but also agile and adaptable.
The government, too, has a crucial role in fostering a supportive ecosystem for skill development. This includes accessible training programs, incentives for educational and industry partnerships, and promoting a culture of continuous learning and upskilling.
On World Youth Skills Day, we are committing to empower our youth to lead India's digital future and maintain our competitive edge globally."
Vasanthi Ramesh, VP – Engineering, NetApp India, explained the need of upskilling of Youth in India -
As the importance of data management increases across industries, the need for the next generation to understand and utilize data efficiently is becoming essential. At NetApp, we recognize the importance of equipping young people with data analytics skills in today's digital world.
Our Data Explorers program bridges the digital divide by partnering with leading STEM and youth development NGOs to provide essential data skills to young individuals, especially in underserved communities. This initiative prepares them for a competitive, data-driven world and empowers them to address and solve pressing global challenges.
By focusing on data literacy, we are preparing the next generation to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to innovation and societal progress.
Juveri Mukherjee, Global Head – HR, Aurionpro Solutions emphasized creating new roles and promoting innovation among the youth -
Nurturing AI and machine learning skills among our youth is critical for building a dynamic, future-ready workforce. These technologies are reshaping businesses and creating new roles. By investing in young talent and providing opportunities to develop these skills, we are not only fulfilling our manpower requirements – we are cultivating innovators who will drive our organizations forward.
Our role extends beyond talent acquisition; we must actively partner with educational institutions and create robust training programs to bridge the skills gap. This approach ensures a pipeline of skilled professionals and instantaneously fosters a culture of continuous learning and adaptability, essential in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.
Lakshmi Mittra, SVP and Head of Clover Academy talked about the technology revolution and upskilling the youth for it -
As we celebrate World Youth Skills Day, it's inspiring to see how customers, individuals, and the global community are embracing the technological revolution. Companies are adopting AI at an unprecedented rate, highlighting the critical need for continuous training and upskilling in these cutting-edge technologies.
At Clover Academy, we are committed to equipping our youth with the skills required to be future-ready and to drive the profitability and innovation of the companies they will lead. By fostering a culture of learning and adaptability, we are not only preparing the next generation for success but also shaping a more resilient and prosperous future for all.
Conclusion -
On World Youth Skills Day, leaders from various sectors highlight the critical need for equipping the next generation with the skills required for the evolving technological landscape. Anjali Sharma, AVP and Global Head of L&D at Fulcrum Digital emphasizes the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on Indian enterprises and the growing focus on Deeptech skilling. Vasanthi Ramesh, VP of Engineering at NetApp India, underscores the importance of data management skills, and Juveri Mukherjee, Global Head of HR at Aurionpro Solutions, highlights the importance of nurturing AI and machine learning skills among the youth to build a future-ready workforce.
Lakshmi Mittra, SVP and Head of Clover Academy speaks about the need for continuous training and upskilling in AI and other advanced technologies.
These industry leaders collectively stress the importance of empowering the youth with the skills necessary to lead India's digital future and maintain its global competitive edge.
