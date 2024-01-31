Dynatrace to Acquire Runecast for Cloud-Native Security Enhancement

Dynatrace has officially inked a definitive agreement to acquire Runecast, known for its AI-driven security and compliance solutions. Integrating Runecast into the Dynatrace platform will expand the array of contextual security defenses and analytics, particularly through Runecast's security posture management capabilities.

This integration empowers customers to preemptively tackle the threats posed by misconfigurations and compliance breaches across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, leveraging AI-driven, real-time vulnerability assessments. Moreover, it equips customers to conduct thorough threat detection and incident response, providing comprehensive insights into security vulnerabilities, impacted applications, risk assessments, and potential attack vectors.

The advent of cloud-native technologies has transformed the business landscape, albeit at the cost of increased security complexities. Enterprises encounter hurdles in seamlessly integrating current security analytics tools and bridging security loopholes in applications.

A cohesive, contextually rich strategy is imperative for ensuring observability, security, and compliance across workloads and applications throughout the software delivery process. With the integration of Runecast, Dynatrace is poised to enhance its platform's cloud-native application security defenses, aiding customers in attaining these objectives effectively.

“Security posture management is a well-known and vital market because every organization needs it and has prioritized it in their technology investments for improved security,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace.

He added, “We believe Dynatrace is differentiated in this market as the only platform leveraging contextual observability and security analytics for cloud-native applications to provide end-to-end protection, detection, and response. Dynatrace enables users to not only identify and analyze vulnerabilities and threats automatically but also to measure and improve risk exposure and compliance status and perform advanced security analytics and automation."

"Runecast’s technology will enhance this advantage, elevating our runtime vulnerability analytics and protection and helping our customers keep their cloud audits ready all the time. We look forward to welcoming Runecast to the platform and the team to Dynatrace.” Bernd Greifeneder, concluded.

“At Runecast, we aim to provide organizations with real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management of their hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO at Runecast. “We are excited to join Dynatrace, the leader in observability and application security, to deliver a comprehensive Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that addresses two critical questions for our customers: ‘How secure are we?’ and ‘How compliant are we?’”

Dynatrace plans to provide a seamless experience for customers by embedding Runecast into its unified observability and security platform.

The completion of the proposed transaction is contingent upon customary closing conditions and is anticipated to take place later in Dynatrace's fourth quarter, concluding on March 31, 2024. Dynatrace expects that the proposed transaction will not significantly affect its financial outcomes.