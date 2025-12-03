Interactive display technology is undergoing a rapid transformation, powered by AI, automation, and user experience redesign. What began as a shift from chalkboards to projectors has now evolved into intelligent, context-aware, collaborative ecosystems that can generate content, personalise learning, and significantly reduce teacher workload. In India, where smart classrooms, hybrid work, and public-sector digital transformation are accelerating, the demand for advanced, AI-integrated interactive solutions is rising sharply.

Advertisment

In this evolving landscape, Solitaire - the interactive display technology and unified communication brand under Supertron Electronics - is positioning itself not merely as a hardware manufacturer, but as a full-stack innovation engine. In a conversation with DQ Channels, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, CEO of the Solitaire Brand Business and Director at Prointek Global Innovations (the proud subsidiary and product innovation arm of Supertron Electronics), discusses how AI is redefining teaching, collaboration, security, and India’s global ambitions in the IoT and display ecosystem.

AI Is Transforming How Classrooms Create and Consume Content

Dr. Chatterjee notes that the role of AI in education has transformed dramatically in just two years. “AI has changed our lives in the last two years. Every aspect of our life, every industry, is impacted by AI - so is education.” The traditional “chalk-and-talk” classroom first evolved into projector-based teaching, then into interactive panels. But today, the paradigm has shifted once again - from static content to real-time, AI-generated, dynamic learning environments.

Solitaire’s flagship platform, “Solitaire Digital Canvas Pro Pro,” is built on this philosophy. “The basic fundamental is to create a free platform for teachers where they can create their own content.” He explains how AI drives this capability: “You walk into the classroom and write ‘human heart.’ It will convert that into recognisable text. Then, with one click, it will automatically generate relevant content, videos, graphics, and text within a few seconds.” He adds, “Not only that - the platform also creates test questions on a given topic according to the grade of the students, helping teachers evaluate them as well.” This isn’t merely a convenience feature; it’s an intentional effort to reduce teacher fatigue. “Teachers are always overloaded - taking attendance, completing the syllabus within the stipulated time, spending hours on assessments, sharing feedback with parents - everything is the teacher’s responsibility.” The core product design and development philosophy is to use AI to support teachers - the “superheroes” of education. “Our intention is to see how technology can make a teacher’s life easier. That is the intention.”

Advertisment

Embedding Security at the Hardware and Software Level

As displays become smarter, they also become more vulnerable. Solitaire is addressing this by incorporating multiple layers of built-in security. On the hardware front, “We have biometrics implemented on the panel, and NFC integrated into the panel.” On software and data governance, “Our firmware is encrypted, we follow standard protocols, and we adhere to data protection compliance.” This dual-layer security ensures protected access, secure content flow, and compliance with international standards - critical for educational institutions and enterprises deploying smart AV infrastructure at scale.

India’s IoT & Display Opportunity: A Global 2030 Roadmap

The global IoT-powered AV market is projected to surpass USD 71 billion by 2030, with India expected to contribute an estimated 5–6% to this growth.

Dr. Chatterjee outlines Solitaire’s staged expansion plan: “Our first three years were focused on streamlining the Indian operation, which we have already achieved. Currently, more than 358 partners are working with us.” The next phase is clearly defined: “We will be entering the Middle East market, and from the Middle East, we’ll cater to the GCC countries. Then Southeast Asia, and gradually, the European market.” The ambition is unmistakable: “The aspiration is to take the brand to the global level, step by step.” On product expansion, he adds, “Gradually, we’ll add commercial displays, digital signage, video walls, Direct LED, and diversify our portfolio within the broader display ecosystem.”

Advertisment

Smart Classroom Rollouts: Learnings From Government Deployments

Solitaire works extensively across ICT, smart classrooms, and public-sector initiatives. But Dr. Chatterjee highlights a structural challenge: “Most government tenders are specified in such a way that multinational OEMs get the preference.” He adds that while India promotes “Make in India", “the irony is that the tender’s OEM PQ criteria often favour MNCs over emerging and credible Indian brands like Solitaire.”

He calls for a re-evaluation of OEM PQ frameworks so that Indian manufacturers can compete on an equal footing. Despite these challenges, the Indian market opportunity remains strong: “The Indian government is pumping enough money into digital classroom integration - creating opportunities for brands like us to scale.”

Scaling Through a Strong Partner & Service Ecosystem

Solitaire’s India-first strategy is anchored in deep distribution strength and nationwide service readiness. “We have 55 branches across the nation, more than 358 partners selling our products, and 150+ service locations with installation capabilities in 623 cities across the country.” This robust ecosystem has already delivered significant results: “Last year, our business grew by almost 301%.” This partner-driven model will remain central to Solitaire’s expansion into collaboration solutions, AV technologies, and large-scale display deployments.

Advertisment

Conclusion

By deeply embedding AI, strengthening device-level security, expanding into new geographies, and advocating for a level playing field in public-sector digitisation, Solitaire is redefining the future of interactive display technology in India. As hybrid learning, digital classrooms, and AI-powered collaboration accelerate, Solitaire’s vision remains clear: empower educators, enable enterprises, and build an Indian brand capable of competing on the global stage.

Read More:

How Tiger Analytics is reimagining enterprise AI from POC to production

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future

Advertisment

Quick Heal version 26: anti-fraud, dark-web monitoring and partner growth

How Confluent enables partner growth through developer education & AI integration