ADATA and XPG DDR5 CUDIMM Memory Certified by Motherboard Brands

ADATA Technology and its gaming brand XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear) announced that their DDR5 CUDIMM memory has received compatibility certification from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. The memory modules are now included in each brand's Qualified Vendor List (QVL) and support the latest Intel Core Ultra 2 series desktop processors.

Advertisment

Pairing with Intel Z890 Series Motherboards

The XPG DDR5 CUDIMM gaming memory modules are designed for compatibility with Intel Z890 series motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. This three-party collaboration aims to deliver consistent high-speed performance with frequencies reaching up to 9600MT/s, whether using two or four CUDIMM kits, without requiring complex system adjustments.

Stability and Speed Optimization through ADATA’s IC and CKD Technology

Advertisment

The modules incorporate ADATA's proprietary IC selection technology and CKD (Clock Driver) to enhance stability and efficiency, pushing memory transfer speeds to advanced levels. Additionally, ADATA has launched the DDR5 CUDIMM 6400 memory module, while XPG plans to release new LANCER RGB DDR5 CUDIMM modules with speeds of 8,400, 8,800, 9,200, and 9,600 MT/s.

Collaboration with Intel and Motherboard Brands

ADATA continues its collaboration with Intel through the Intel "Better Together Program" to enhance the performance of its CUDIMM memory modules. This collaboration, along with partnerships with major motherboard brands for compatibility certification, ensures both seamless compatibility and optimized overclocking performance on Intel platforms.

Advertisment

Commitment to High-Performance Computing Needs

With ongoing collaborations in the PC ecosystem, ADATA aims to deliver a stable and reliable user experience for gamers and professionals, reinforcing its competitive position in the global memory market. ADATA and XPG remain committed to meeting the demands of high-performance computing through continuous product innovation.

Advertisment

Read More:

Hardware Business in the Age of Emerging Techs