Equinix Introduces Fabric Cloud Router: A Virtual Routing Solution

Equinix has officially launched the Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, introducing a novel virtual routing service designed to facilitate seamless connectivity of applications and data across various cloud environments and on-premise infrastructures. This innovative solution aims to assist enterprises in streamlining intricate cloud-to-cloud and hybrid cloud networking complexities by offering an easily configurable, enterprise-grade, multi-cloud routing service that can be deployed within a minute. Leveraging Equinix's secure private connectivity, customers gain the advantage of connecting applications across public clouds in numerous locations, surpassing the capabilities of other services in this domain.

Advertisment

Equinix Fabric Cloud Router can be seamlessly deployed by customers across all 58 Equinix Fabric-enabled markets worldwide, including India. This deployment ensures low-latency connectivity to major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, alongside numerous other service providers like Akamai, ServiceNow, and Zoom. Delivered as an on-demand service in near real-time, Equinix Fabric Cloud Router eliminates the need for customers to bear the costs and complexities associated with owning and operating a physical router or licensing a virtual router.

This innovative solution not only enhances application performance but also contributes to reducing cloud-related costs while expediting services to market. By overcoming these limitations, enterprises can significantly accelerate their multi-cloud adoption. Equinix's cloud-agnostic service empowers organizations to avoid vendor lock-in, eradicate networking constraints, and make informed choices regarding the appropriate cloud environment and provider for specific workloads.

“Multicloud networking is hard, but now with the launch of Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, we are simplifying it for businesses everywhere by helping users connect different clouds in as little as 45 seconds. This is what you’d expect from Equinix, the leader in multi-cloud networking,” said Arun Dev, Vice President of Digital Interconnection at Equinix. “By combining Equinix’s steadfast commitment to cloud and network neutrality that has spanned more than 25 years, our leading access to cloud on-ramps, and the largest selection of cloud providers and services partners, Equinix is uniquely positioned to provide the on-demand digital infrastructure today’s enterprises need.”

Advertisment

Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, a pivotal element within the framework of Platform Equinix, addresses customer requirements in four distinct ways:

Multi-cloud Performance –

Customers achieve low latency between all major cloud providers with Equinix’s industry-leading cloud-adjacent locations worldwide, eliminating the need to backhaul traffic through a remote location. This superior cloud-to-cloud networking performance enables customers to quickly and easily support evolving infrastructure demands, like cloud migrations.

Advertisment

Private Connectivity –

By easily deploying private network connections, customers can avoid exposing sensitive data and network infrastructure to the risks of the public internet and support data sovereignty requirements.

Enterprise-Grade –

Advertisment

Customers can act with confidence knowing they are supported by a 99.999% uptime SLA and can scale bandwidth and connectivity across clouds without constraint using speeds up to 50Gbps, with hundreds of gigabits of aggregate throughput supported per router.

Lowering Costs –

Enterprises can reduce cloud egress costs by up to 75% using private cloud connections rather than egress over the internet. Built-in Equinix Fabric Cloud Router resilience can save IT teams even more by eliminating the need for expensive redundant routers. Delivered as a service, customers can pay only for what they need without being locked into long-term contracts and have the flexibility to scale up and down as needed.