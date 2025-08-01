ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 ignites AI-led growth for India’s IT partners

The ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025, presented by Enjay, opened today at the Gateway Hotel in Nashik with a high-octane mix of ideas, innovation and energy. Set across three days from August 1 to 3, the event brought together system integrators, OEMs, tech providers, and retailers, all under one banner of “Driving Success Together.”

And that wasn’t just a tagline. It played out in real time.

A movement, not a meet-up

ASIRT President Bharat Chheda set the tone early. His inaugural address called Synergy not just an event, but a movement. A movement aimed at long-term growth, unity and upskilling, especially in AI.

“What started as a humble initiative has now become a cornerstone event for India’s system integrators and IT partners,” Chheda said. “This year, we’re doubling down on learning, especially around Artificial Intelligence to help our partners lead, not just adapt, in this fast-changing tech landscape.”

There was pride in his voice. And purpose.

Day 1: Big brains and bold demos

From the get-go, knowledge was centre-stage.

AI in action: Dr. Nitin Paranjape’s keynote

A major highlight was the session by Dr. Nitin Paranjape, a Microsoft MVP and a globally recognised voice in digital productivity. He unpacked how AI isn’t just about futuristic tools - it’s here, now, and reshaping how partners do business.

From sales and analytics to support and customer engagement, Dr. Paranjape’s real-world examples struck a chord. He offered frameworks, not fluff. For attendees, it wasn’t just a talk—it was a roadmap.

From strategy to scalability: Enjay’s CEO weighs in

Adding to the day’s value was Limesh Parekh, MD & CEO, Enjay IT Solutions. His presentation was all about pragmatic, homegrown strategy, especially for India’s SMB partners. With a focus on profitability, operations, and scaling, his session gave the crowd much to chew on.

Where innovation met hands-on

A major draw at the venue? The buzzing Product Demo Zone.

From data recovery to cloud solutions, brands like Synology, Net Protector, Sophos, Samsung, Tally, Vidhi Data Recovery Lab, Jaypee Tex, and CloudPe showed off their tech. The live demos gave partners the chance to touch, test, and talk helping them spot scalable solutions that fit real business needs.

For system integrators, this wasn’t a brochure show. It was a proving ground.

A day of synergy, not silos

Beyond the keynotes and product zones, what really made the day click was the networking. But not the old-school, “exchange cards and forget” kind.

Breakout chats, huddle-ups, peer exchanges, all built around one big idea: shared growth. Whether it was talk of solution-first models or long-term vendor alignment, the undercurrent was clear—no one grows alone.

More than an event. A signal.

ASIRT’s message through this conclave was loud and sharp: India’s channel ecosystem isn’t waiting to catch up, it’s leading, learning and leaning in.

The conclave’s core mission? Enable unity. And with day one in the books, that mission already looks well on track.

All eyes on Day 2

If Day 1 was about setting the stage, Day 2 promises to push things further with deeper strategy sessions, more tech showcases, and pointed partner dialogues.

As ASIRT continues to steer this unique ecosystem forward, Synergy isn’t just living up to its name, it’s rewriting what partner-led innovation can look like in India.

Stay tuned.