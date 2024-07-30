ISODA Announces The United Summit 2024

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) has announced The United Summit 2024, scheduled from August 21 to August 24, 2024, at The Leela, Kovalam.

Advertisment

This event will bring together 100 Channel Partner CEOs, top OEMs, ISVs, and value-added distributors for a combined TECH SUMMIT, Biz Summit, and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) with Management Elections.

Formed in 2008, ISODA connects software manufacturers, distributors, and partners, promoting a trade alliance and industry network. With over 200 member organizations, ISODA plays a significant role in the global IT industry. ISODA members represent over 50% of OEM business generated through channels in India, with a combined employee strength of over 20,000 and business exceeding 15,000 crores.

Key Highlights of The United Summit 2024:

Advertisment

TechSummit: Focuses on aligning visions, building partnerships, and leveraging technology for growth.

Biz Summit: Empowers CEOs to enhance business processes and strengthen leadership.

Annual General Meeting (AGM): Elects the next Management Committee of the Board.

ISODA Channel Partner Choice Awards: Recognizes outstanding OEMs based on various parameters.

With 11 seasons of TechSummit and 4 seasons of Biz Summit, ISODA has expanded its reach and impact. Previous TechSummits have been held in Colombo, Langkawi, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Baku, and Abu Dhabi. Biz Summits have taken place in Mahabalipuram, Kolkata, Amritsar, and Bengaluru.

This year, The United Summit 2024 will be held in India due to popular demand, aiming to foster connections, collaboration, and innovation within the industry.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read about Associations..

Advertisment

Read IT Product News here..