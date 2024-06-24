Constant upgradation required in the IT sector, Alok Ghelani, FITAG

How is the market performing in the last one year?

Based on the current market scenario, the market has been going flat for the last one and a half years. Information technology is an essential part of businesses all over the world. Still due to unpredictability and ever-changing technology business is stagnant.

What are the issues the members are facing in the current market scenario? What solutions does FITAG suggest to overcome those issues?

The main issue is the constant upgradation and updation required in the IT sector. To overcome or resolve this issue, Associations should assist the partners in understanding the market scenario.

FITAG stands for Federation for Information Technology Associations of Gujarat. As a federation, we help small associations to understand the emerging market trends. We organized a Program for the partners named SETU, under which we connected with all the small-scale associations.

To expand the horizons, we along with our motivational speaker organized a Q&A session with the partners to understand their problems at the Ground level. We first tried to understand their challenges, such as competition and internal challenges.

Under the SETU program helped them by answering their queries. Likewise, if they need any change in the product lineup, spreading awareness about the new technology, we took the example of three respective brands and explained about their new offerings to the partners.

We try to participate with our partners in various national and international exhibitions. For instance, our delegation visited Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Barcelona for their IT and AV-related exhibitions last year. Through these exhibitions, our partners learned about upcoming technologies, new market prospects, the company’s new offerings, and the scope of these products in India, specifically in Gujarat.

Also provided networking opportunities to the partners so that they can tie up with other resellers or OEMs to increase the overall business.

To sum up, last year we had approximately 22 sessions in Gujarat, with different associations.

Another issue is the increase in the refurbished product market. Though refurbished products are banned in India, still refurbished products from countries like Russia, and Japan is prevalent in the Indian market.

Due to these products, it creates difficulty for the partners or resellers to sell the new IT products. To cater to this situation, FITAG tries and educate partners to keep themselves updated with the latest technology and offer something new to prospective customers.

