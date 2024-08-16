Cybersecurity Solutions are Booming, Major Vineet Kumar, Cyberpeace

How has the Cybersecurity business performed in the last year?

Businesses in the cybersecurity domain are capitalizing on the current boom. With an increased need for cyber security solutions, cyber security businesses play an important role in the broader technological landscape and provide fine-tuned solutions for organisations/individuals to strengthen their cyber security posture.

Due to the evolving threat landscape, public-private partnerships, tech advancements, research and development projects, cyber security exercises, capacity building & training programs and other significant collaborations have increased, prominently promoting cyber security industry/business growth in the preceding year and now. Organizational resilience has become a top priority considering factors such as broader cloud adoption, hybrid work environments, sophisticated threats and more. This has raised the need for cybersecurity businesses to assist organizations in adopting strategies and solutions to improve their organisational cybersecurity resilience and safeguard their digital assets.

What main challenges you are facing in the cybersecurity domain and What strategies do you suggest to overcome the challenges?

Cybersecurity is the most advancing field where we are witnessing the exponential tech growth with new technologies emerging. However, the rapid adoption of technology in every sector also presents certain challenges, threats and vulnerabilities in cyberspace targeting both individuals and organizations.

Some of the growing challenges include security risks in remote work environments, rising cryptocurrency attacks, all new types of ransomware attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, cloud attacks, software vulnerabilities, Insider and outsider threats, supply chain attacks, increased hacktivism, misuse of deep ake technology, AI-driven social engineering attacks and more.

Managing security exposures in a constantly evolving threat environment is significantly challenging. We see that all such types of cyber-attacks are emerging day by day and targeting organizations of every scale. As an expert cybersecurity organization, we advise businesses to allocate the required resources and budget for their organisational cybersecurity posture.

Implementing measures such as limited access control, risk management, business continuity plan, data protection measures, resilient IT infrastructure, incident response plan, regular vulnerability assessment, secured data backups and recovery plan, and multi-layered security solutions. All these strategies by organisations help strengthen their cyber security measures against growing cyber security threats and ensure smooth business operations.

Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in cybersecurity, with the ability to counter the threats however AI is also misused by cybercriminals to launch sophisticated attacks. We advocate for the responsible use of AI, adhering to ethical and legal standards. There are also issues of skill gap and cyber security staff force which require attention.

Collaboration between government, academia, and tech can enhance cyber security education, and training, and build a resilient workforce. Organizations should invest in cyber security aspects by designing preventive measures and prioritizing regulatory compliance. These solutions help establish cyber resilience and defend against growing threats in the digital landscape.

What are the new emerging technologies in the cybersecurity domain?

We’re at the cusp of a new era, where we’re looking at technological advancements not as a tool but as a way of life in the tech-driven world with innovative thinking to transform industries with cybersecurity services/solutions to strengthen their journey towards cyber resilience. As the tech adoption in every sector evolves, the convergence of emerging technologies has risen.

These advanced emerging technologies include artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain security, quantum computing, zero-trust architecture, AI-driven threat hunting, AI-powered drones, next-generation firewalls, cloud security solutions tools and practices, IoT security, automated security operations, behavioural analytics and more. The continuous evolution of these technologies used in cyber security aspects is aimed at addressing the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats.

