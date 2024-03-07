International Women's Day 2024: Empowering Women in the Tech world

This year's theme for International Women’s Day is “Invest in women—accelerate progress”. In India as well women are being promoted and are now leading the forefront in the economy, especially in the Information Technology sector.

In this article, DQ Channels shares the thoughts and insights from the women who have stepped up and climbed the corporate ladder in their respective organizations.

Here they talk about the culture, breaking the glass ceiling in the tech world, inclusivity in the workforce, mentor programs for the growth of new entrants, flexibility at work, and much more.

Here are the excerpts -

Monica Tomar, Regional Marketing Manager, South Asia Pacific, Axis Communications

As we commemorate International Women's Day, we acknowledge the significant strides made by women in breaking the glass ceiling, particularly in the tech and surveillance industries. Studies consistently affirm that diverse teams lead to better decision-making, increased productivity, and enhanced creativity. Organizations can enable a more equitable society by advocating gender diversity and empowering women in the modern workforce, thereby unlocking the industry's full potential to drive innovation and progress globally.

At Axis Communications, we cultivate a culture grounded in diversity, equity, and inclusion, celebrating the remarkable achievements of women who have defied norms and forged their paths in the industry. With a 40:60 ratio of women to men across the South Asia Pacific, Axis Communications prioritizes diversity and inclusion, recognizing its critical role in fostering innovation and success. Through collaborations with esteemed partners like MINE and our steadfast support of initiatives such as Security LeadHER, we actively champion diversity within our workplace and beyond.

Today, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where women are welcomed, valued, and empowered to thrive. Together, we can envision a future where gender equality is not an aspiration but a tangible reality. By providing women with the opportunity to break down barriers and reach their full potential in the workplace, we can help build a more prosperous and inclusive society.

Smriti Mathur, Senior Director, and Head of People, Pega India

For this International Women’s Day-themed 'Inspire Inclusion,' the tech industry reflects on the strides made in women’s inclusion at workplaces. Recognizing diverse perspectives, the tech industry today emphasizes leaders' pivotal role in driving innovation, where gender diversity is not just moral but strategic for competitiveness and innovation.

“Today, technology has empowered us to dismantle physical barriers, paving the way for equity in the workspace. Yet, it is the cultivation of a culture of mindful inclusion and belonging that truly propels an organization towards its full potential and success.”

At Pega, Inclusion is a core value for our products and people. We prioritize building a culture of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belongingness where people thrive. This includes creating equal opportunities for our diverse workforce. Identifying role models and mentors that can enable you to upskill and grow. Creating safe spaces and employee resource groups that encourage you to share your learnings and experiences as you bring your authentic self to work. We also believe in recognizing our allies who champion and equip others in this journey.

As women leaders, we must serve as allies, inspiring other women to pursue leadership positions and fostering a work environment that recognizes, appreciates, and celebrates them.

Anuradha Natarajan, Head of Quality Engineering

“Commemorating International Women's Day is an occasion of immense pride as we witness a transformative era in the tech industry. Despite the longstanding disparities, women are increasingly making their mark as innovators, leaders, and changemakers in the tech sector. India has the highest number of women graduates in the field of STEM, outnumbering highly developed nations like the US and the UK.

According to the National Science Foundation, there has been a gradual increase in women's representation in leadership positions. Women now hold approximately 29% of STEM-related jobs, representing a significant stride forward. This upward trajectory signals a broader cultural shift within the industry, where merit and talent are recognized and rewarded regardless of gender.

With women's economic empowerment forming the crux of India's G20 agenda; there is recognition at the highest policy level that empowering women is not just a choice but a necessity. Tackling discriminatory hiring practices and addressing educational barriers head-on are pivotal steps toward achieving enduring equality. By implementing systemic solutions that address these issues, we can ensure that leadership positions are accessible to all qualified individuals, irrespective of race, gender, or socioeconomic background.

At Altimetrik, we lead this revolution, driven by the belief that diversity fuels innovation. We empower women through initiatives like WINGS and MentHerUp, fostering inclusivity in a challenging industry. These initiatives aim to break barriers and shatter glass ceilings, ensuring every voice is heard and every opportunity is accessible. As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's recognize the remarkable achievements of women who are breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and innovative industry for all.”

Natasha Rock, Geo Alliances Lead – GSI, EMEA, GoTo:

“Breaking the glass ceiling is not just an individual triumph but a response to the structural disparities in career advancements, where women encounter barriers at entry levels. According to NASSCOM, despite women constituting 36% of India’s tech workforce, the proportion significantly declines higher up the corporate ladder. But it will take a lot more than women being part of STEM or companies adopting women empowerment programs. The ascent to leadership necessitates identifying mentors who can help navigate hierarchical barriers and consistent self-advocacy.

An NBER paper reveals that women tend to undervalue their performance, despite achieving similar scores as men. Therefore, being one's self-advocate is a pivotal challenge in this journey to the top. Leaders within the organization play a key role in facilitating this culture. When you consider the correlation between leaders who deliver better business success with high levels of emotional intelligence, it makes a great case for gender equality. Women inherently possess exceptional leadership skills—listening, mentoring, emotional intelligence, and creativity. For companies, success lies in recognizing and rewarding emotional intelligence, adopting transparent recruitment processes, and prioritizing competence over confidence.

In 2024, women find themselves in a much-improved position; gender diversity is now a recognized concept, and companies are increasingly open to implementing change. This Women's Day, as we navigate a more evolved work environment, it is critical for us to inspire inclusion by demanding inclusive practices, creating a robust ecosystem that genuinely empowers women.”

Sarada Vempati, Head of Enterprise Functions, Technology, Wells Fargo India & Philippines

“Today, women stand as pioneers, reshaping every facet of the industry. For companies to thrive, there is a need to actively foster inclusion. Their increased participation across academia, workforce, and leadership is a catalyst for economic growth. Yet, challenges persist, necessitating sustained efforts toward gender parity through inclusive policies and programs.

Inclusive cultures not only attract the best talent but also cultivate diverse viewpoints, which are essential for addressing complex challenges and seizing new opportunities in today's rapidly evolving world. At Wells Fargo, diversity, equity, and inclusion are ingrained values, driving our global strategy to elevate women across all levels. One of our key tenets is to advance women’s representation across the employee lifecycle with initiatives that go beyond policies. One such initiative, the Table for 10 program, has impacted over 100 mid to senior women leaders across the organization in the last 2 years.

When we inspire others to understand and value gender inclusion, as women leaders, we forge a better world by embodying possibilities, belonging, and empowerment. To drive lasting change, organizations must keep evolving their gender-agnostic policies, mitigate unconscious biases, and ensure accountability, paving the way for innovation that benefits all.”

Nithya Cadambi, Senior Director, Finance, Operations and Facilities

“Our journey has become an inspiring narrative of resilience and advancement as we continue to champion women's equality and empowerment. A recent report by the Ministry of Statistics demonstrates an increase of 4.2%, pushing female labor participation to 37% in India. This growth reflects a positive shift in the country's labor force dynamics, signifying a broader societal transformation. While every incremental gain fuels our progress and normalizes support for women, substantial work remains ahead.

The increase in female workforce participation requires a stronger focus and comprehensive approach from the private sector, government, and society. This year's theme, 'Inspire Inclusion,' stresses that investing in women has a ripple effect on society. Diverse perspectives, experiences, and ideas from women lead to more innovative solutions to complex problems. Companies prioritizing gender diversity consistently outshine their competitors, proving the business case for inclusion.

A multifaceted approach is imperative to foster investment in women. The competitive and demanding nature of jobs, especially in the tech sector, demands companies to focus on decisive actions to promote women's engagement. Flexible work arrangements and mentorship programs assist women in navigating career obstacles and building confidence. As we navigate the era of 'smart-everything,' let’s also prioritize a smart equation for the future prosperity and well-being of our societies.”