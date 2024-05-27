Many sectors pushing Make in India, Sewak Nautiyal, Spark Technologies

How has the business fared in the last one year?

Spark Technologies has experienced significant growth over the past year, we made a good jump, with over 40% growth then last FY. Subsequently, Spark Technologies has successfully expanded its offerings and enhanced its services, which has contributed to its performance.

Over the past three decades, we have been dealing in ICT products and services. IT, communication, audio, video, digital signage, electronic security and surveillance, internet security, POS systems, and UPS and power management audits are our domains. Consequently, We have consistently served our channel partners across India in these domains, delivering comprehensive solutions that transformed into this growth.

What have been the major achievements as an IT distributor and what is your vision for the future?

Spark Technologies was established in 1994. Currently, our ICT products and services, serve over 150 cities. Furthermore, We are adding new products and establishing ourselves as a prominent VAD.

We rely on strong channel partnerships and a robust support system. Likewise, Maintaining relationships to build trust with OEMs and customers, thereby ensuring continued growth and mutual success is our goal for the future.

What are the emerging challenges in this domain in 2024? What are the strategies you are going to implement to overcome these challenges?

IT distribution sector in 2024 faces challenges like supply side constraints and price fluctuations. Additionally, a lot of sectors pushing Make in India but still we are far away.

To steer through these challenges, Spark Technologies is focusing on strategies such as diversifying its supplier base to mitigate risks and investing in local manufacturing to align with the “Make in India” vision.

Furthermore, We are also leveraging advanced analytics to predict market trends and optimize pricing strategies. To sum up, these measures with competitive pricing will help us in resilient growth.

