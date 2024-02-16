National Innovation Day 2024 - IT and Innovation

Information Technology sector is driven by innovation. With a rich ecosystem of talented professionals, cutting-edge startups, and established enterprises, India's IT industry continually pushes the boundaries of innovation. On the 16th of February every year, India celebrates National Innovation Day 2024. From software development to digital solutions and beyond, Indian firms consistently pioneer in the latest technologies that shape global markets and redefine industry standards.

Adopting emerging trends like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing, the sector remains agile and adaptable, fueling economic growth and cementing India's position as a leading global player in the domain of information technology innovation.

On this Innovation Day 2024, Debabrata Das, Senior Engineering Leader - Product and Platform Engineering, Altimetrik, and Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC shared their views with DQ Channels on how innovation plays an important role in their organizations and their overall work culture.

Empowering Innovation: Perspectives from Altimetrik and Axis Communications -

Debabrata Das, Senior Engineering Leader - Product and Platform Engineering, Altimetrik stated -

"A report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that 79% of companies prioritize innovation, emphasizing the need for leveraging technologies like AI to deliver significant business value. Fostering an innovative culture enhances employee morale and engagement, allowing individuals to contribute to overall organizational success.

At Altimetrik, we recognize and celebrate our innovators' boundless creativity and unwavering commitment. Their transformative efforts have revolutionized industries and showcased Indian talent and innovation on a global scale. From engineering our Gen-AI framework, Empulse, to developing breakthrough solutions that redefine employee experiences, our team's contributions are reshaping the technological landscape.

We foster a culture where creativity and ingenuity flourish, empowering our teams to push the boundaries. Through programs like real-time performance management and advanced gamification, we instill a culture where innovation takes center stage. We urge our employees to explore emerging technologies and challenge conventional norms, driving our organization forward.

As we celebrate Innovation Day, let's recognize the visionaries who have transformed industries and driven growth by implementing innovative strategies and solutions. Looking ahead, it is imperative to nurture and cultivate a culture of innovation that inspires creativity, collaboration, and resilience. Organizations can propel progress, revolutionize lives, and redefine boundaries one innovation at a time by empowering the next generation of innovators to dream and think big."

Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC shared -

“As leaders, it's our responsibility to lead the way towards a future where innovation is key. We must leverage the latest technologies to inspire our team to be curious, explore new ideas, and innovate. The industry must collaborate to shape a future abundant with limitless possibilities and remarkable progress. Innovation is the cornerstone of an organization's growth and success, particularly in an era characterized by the rapid evolution of technology.

Innovation empowers businesses to maximize their potential and surpass stakeholder expectations when seamlessly integrated with technological development. Additionally, a culture of innovation fosters breakthroughs in creativity, encouraging employees to explore unconventional avenues and groundbreaking ideas.

At Axis Communications, we take pride in our legacy as pioneers in network video surveillance, a field ripe with opportunities for innovation. We go above and beyond to innovate, aiming to give our clients a clear view of their surroundings no matter their obstacles. This commitment to offering top-quality vision in any situation drives us to develop game-changing technologies that help them overcome traditional barriers.

