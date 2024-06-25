Refurbished product Market is a concern, Sugreev Singh Ranawat, RCTA

How is the market performing in the last one year?

For the last few months dealers’ business has been stable. There are no changes as per increase or decrease in the business. As it was an election year, so there were certain restrictions were also applied for a few months which led to a flat business overall. But, we hope in the coming months we can see some growth in the business.

What are the issues the members are facing in the current market scenario? What solutions does RCTA suggest to overcome those issues?

The main concern which is affecting the business is the growing market of second-hand or refurbished products. Because it offers consumers good quality laptops at affordable rates, even offering a warranty period to the customers.

We expect that the government should intervene in this issue. Likewise, earlier governments imposed a ban on the import of refurbished laptops. At that time, it helped in the increase in the demand for the new laptops, which resulted in increased profits. However, they lifted that ban after some time. So I think govt. should take some steps in this direction.

To cover up the sales and increase business, many IT channel partners have shifted to dealing in the CCTV sector. As they find it profitable. The remaining small-scale partners are still feeling the heat, and face a slump in their overall sales and a decline in profits.

As far as GST compliance is concerned, partners don’t face many issues in that. However, they do expect a slightly lower tax rate.

