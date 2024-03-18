Success Story, CP Khandelwal, Joint Managing Director, HTech

How were your early days?

Advertisment

During my youth in a quaint small village, I struggled with understanding basic English. Despite facing instances where my abilities went unnoticed and encountering rejection, I remained steadfast in my determination. I firmly believe that language barriers should never hinder one's potential for excellence. This conviction propelled me to tirelessly improve my English skills by taking extra classes during my college years.

My professional journey commenced modestly as a distributor of Telecom and Automotive oil in a small city. I broadened my horizons, gradually ascending to a position of leadership in the business world. It has been my privilege to introduce esteemed global brands such as HONOR, AMAZFIT, Kicky & Perky to the Indian market.

How did you begin your career?

Advertisment

Embarking on my entrepreneurial journey, I gained invaluable insights by closely observing industry giants such as Chevron, LG, SONY, SAMSUNG, and APPLE. Witnessing their remarkable successes ignited my passion for building brands right here in India, which eventually culminated in the inception of Amazfit and Honor

Believing in the ever-evolving landscape of the tech world and its endless opportunities for learning and growth, I explored sectors like wearables and jewelry, recognizing the vast potential for innovation and disruption. This fervor for innovation guides my commitment to nurturing dynamic teams and crafting tech solutions that resonate with consumers on a personal level, driving my endeavors in the tech realm.

Tell us about your role in HTech.

Advertisment

As Joint Managing Director at HTech India, I oversee strategic navigation, risk assessment, and crisis management. Our journey with HONOR in India epitomized resilience, innovation, and strategic acumen. Despite initial challenges posed by anti-China sentiment, we viewed it as an opportunity to establish HONOR as an Indian brand, fostering trust with customers. We diligently rebuilt HONOR's presence, strengthening relationships with key partners like Amazon and Reliance, focusing on altering perceptions and appealing to a discerning audience.

How did you come to know about what your calling was?

Throughout my journey, I faced obstacles like limited opportunities and language barriers. However, I turned them into opportunities, driven by my determination to discover my passion for the tech industry.

Advertisment

In this field, I developed a deep passion for nurturing brands and aiding their success. Whether through innovative marketing ideas, embracing tech trends like IoT, or reshaping traditional business models, I aimed to leave my mark on the Indian tech landscape while remaining dedicated to giving back through mentoring and striving for excellence.

For me, brand building isn't just about achieving success; it's about inspiring others and pushing innovation. Through every triumph and setback, I've found my purpose: to drive change, shape the future of tech, and empower others to do the same.

What are your professional achievements?

Advertisment

With over 25 years in the tech industry, I've led nationwide expansion for brands like Amazfit and revitalized HONOR, making it a bestseller on platforms like Amazon. Guiding startups to significant growth through strategic partnerships and creative strategies, my focus on crafting brand identities fosters unwavering loyalty. Recognized as the Best Regional Distributor for Samsung India and India's Best Distributor for LG mobiles, my strategies underscore a commitment to excellence in tech.

What challenges and roadblocks did you face in your career?

In my career, I faced several challenges such as mitigating anti-China sentiment to revive HONOR's presence in India and strengthening partnerships with key players like Amazon. I also rebuilt the after-sales network and navigated a marketing funds crisis while repositioning Amazfit as a premium brand amidst fierce competition in India. Through innovative solutions and resilience, we achieved success in each endeavor.

Advertisment

What are your success mantras and policies in life?

My success mantra blends innovation with tradition, prioritizing ethics and teamwork for sustainable growth. I emphasize adaptability and informed decision-making during challenges, staying grounded in values and inspiring excellence.

Advice to young entrepreneurs?

Advertisment

For young entrepreneurs starting out, stick to your vision and values, embracing failures as growth opportunities. Build a diverse support system of mentors and peers, stay flexible in the ever-changing business landscape, and prioritize ethical standards and collaborative partnerships for success.

Tell us about your personal life/hobbies and what you love to do most.

In my personal life, I prioritize a healthy work-life balance by dedicating time to activities beyond work. I reserve my mornings for the gym and family interactions, traveling, exploring foods, watching movies, and staying energized and focused in both personal and professional endeavors.

What are your future plans, both professionally and personally?

Looking ahead, I aim to drive innovation and growth in the tech industry, expanding my leadership role in HTech India. I'll focus on ethical practices and customer-centric solutions while exploring new collaborations and leveraging emerging technologies. Personally, I'll prioritize my well-being and family time, aiming for a healthy balance between work and life through travel and shared experiences.