Genesys Acquires Radarr Technologies to Enhance Customer Experience

Genesys, a global cloud provider specializing in AI-powered experience orchestration, has officially confirmed its acquisition of Radarr Technologies. Known for its expertise in AI-based social and digital listening, analytics, and consumer engagement, Radarr Technologies will contribute its comprehensive public social media capabilities to the Genesys Cloud platform.

Advertisment

This strategic integration aims to revolutionize customer experience (CX) by enabling organizations to unify interactions like never before. The synergy between Radarr Technologies and Genesys will facilitate proactive, prescriptive engagement strategies, fostering customer loyalty in the dynamic landscape of the AI economy.

Across the globe, individuals, particularly digital natives, are increasingly utilizing public social media platforms to engage with businesses, opting for them over traditional service channels. Whether through public social feeds or direct messaging, customers anticipate brands to transform their service inquiries into meaningful experiences encompassing support and information.

Through the integration of Radarr Technologies' capabilities, Genesys aims to assist organizations in meeting customers on their preferred social channels. This collaboration facilitates natural engagement, allowing customers to interact with brands as effortlessly as they do with family and friends. The result is a seamless, contextual, and personalized experience delivered through rich social media interactions.

Advertisment

Upon the anticipated completion of the acquisition in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Genesys intends to leverage Radarr Technologies' social media insights as a pivotal component for its 360-degree customer view, enhancing the capabilities of Genesys AI. This integration will enable the seamless connection of attitudinal, sentiment, and interaction data throughout the entire customer experience continuum.

The outcome will be the industry's most comprehensive array of consumer engagement touchpoints. Organizations utilizing Radarr Technologies on Genesys Cloud will no longer be constrained by silos, fostering personalized experiences across diverse customer interactions. By harnessing new insights and capabilities, businesses can cultivate customer loyalty and attain a competitive edge.

“As consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms to connect with brands for support, these channels become a crucial and largely untapped opportunity for organizations to engage with customers and glean valuable business insights,” said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and chairman. “Once the capabilities of Radarr Technologies are integrated into Genesys Cloud, Genesys can accelerate its transformation of the CX industry by helping organisations further connect every touchpoint into the end-to-end customer experience.”

Advertisment

Many organizations currently rely on isolated point solutions for managing their social media presence, often disconnected from broader customer engagement systems and various departments. This fragmented approach makes it challenging to identify issues, analyze insights, and act effectively, leading to disjointed customer experiences and missed business opportunities. The integration of Radarr Technologies into Genesys Cloud addresses this challenge. Genesys Cloud customers will directly access new conversation streams from public social media posts across diverse platforms, including Apple App Store, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Google Play, Google My Business, and more. When combined with the Genesys Cloud platform's voice and digital offerings, including private social media messaging solutions, organizations can effectively listen to customers across these channels, transforming inquiries into loyalty-building conversations with unmatched capabilities.

​By leveraging the response engine capabilities of Radarr Technologies in conjunction with Genesys Cloud, the integrated solutions will empower agents with a comprehensive understanding of the customer journey. Equipped with tools and context, agents can seamlessly engage with customers on their preferred social channels, whether through public feeds or direct messaging. The Radarr Technologies solution brings forth differentiated AI-powered Multilingual Sentiment Models, enhancing the natural language processing (NLP) of the Genesys Cloud platform. This augmentation extends the platform's capability to detect regional slang and colloquialisms in over 100 languages, encompassing the top 10 spoken worldwide and more than 40 Asian languages and dialects. This enhancement enables organizations to better comprehend customer sentiment, facilitating the delivery of personalized experiences at scale.

“Organisations have struggled to tap into the potential that social media can play in delivering differentiated customer experiences — Genesys is now in a better position to change that,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, of McGee-Smith Analytics. “Connecting these public feeds with the orchestration of the customer journey will provide companies not only a more holistic understanding of consumer behavior and sentiment but the tools to take action through more enhanced personalization and engagement. In adding Radarr Technologies capabilities to Genesys Cloud, the company recognizes the rising importance global enterprises are placing on social interaction management and analytics to achieve a complete unification of the customer experience.”