GoTo Names Tony Haller Global Head of IT Partner Sales

GoTo has named Tony Haller as its new Global Head of IT Partner Sales Strategy. Tony's primary objective is to elevate partner awareness and optimize performance for GoTo's suite of IT support and management products. With his appointment, GoTo aims to fortify its partnerships and streamline sales strategies to better serve its clientele. Tony's wealth of experience and strategic vision position him to drive growth and foster mutually beneficial relationships within the IT partner ecosystem. His vision will be instrumental in aligning GoTo's offerings with partner needs, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and market competitiveness in the IT solutions landscape.

GoTo remains committed to amplifying its investment in the GoTo Partner Network, implementing crucial enhancements, and recruiting top talent to cater to partner requirements. Tony joins the company's esteemed team, bringing his expertise to elevate the MSP program, bolster sales, and foster innovation. His addition underscores GoTo's dedication to addressing partner IT needs comprehensively and facilitating business growth within the partner ecosystem. Tony's strategic contributions are poised to strengthen GoTo's partnerships, ensuring that partners receive tailored support and resources to thrive in their respective markets.

Tony contributes decades of sales expertise in the technology industry to advance GoTo's dedication to nurturing and expanding the global IT partner community, with a focus on MSPs and strategic alliances. Moreover, GoTo has revitalized its conventional Partner Benefits Program (Partner Perks) to be more comprehensive and beneficial for both direct and agent partners. Additionally, GoTo's increased investment in marketing and enablement support streamlines partners' access to co-marketing initiatives and facilitates higher payouts. These initiatives underscore GoTo's commitment to empowering partners with enhanced resources and incentives for mutual growth and success.

Tony Haller, Global Head of IT Partner Sales and Strategy, at GoTo, said, “I am excited to join GoTo at a time of continued growth of our Partner program. GoTo is committed to providing businesses with affordable and effective IT support and management through their valued partners, and I look forward to bringing my experience and ideas to help evolve the program further.”

Prior to joining GoTo, Tony occupied several sales leadership roles at prominent cybersecurity firms such as LastPass and Continuum, along with IT Mindshare and U.S. Cellular.