AI Edge to help Startups Outpace Industry Giants in Innovation

AI is providing a level playing field for companies that are new in the market, enabling them to develop innovative products and services at a faster rate than what is offered by established players in the industry. Corporates and bigger organisations have to juggle between legacy processes and regulations but emerging companies can integrate AI in their operations seamlessly. The speed of their operations allows them to redesign new ways of conducting businesses, optimising the workflows at the same time applying fluid strategies to keep customers hyper engaged. Particularly in areas such as fintech and SaaS, AI fuels effective customer interactions, eases adjustment of business strategies, and boosts innovations which give them competitive advantage.

Advertisment

Aside from regulatory factors, big concerns include reputation as well. If something goes wrong with a new idea or a technique, new companies can take risks and fail and then develop again, however loyal organisations do not have that luxury due to how the world views them. This approach is often perceived as too risky due to the effect it may have on the brand. On the contrary, new companies have fewer restrictions, need not care if they do anything that may upset proverbial apple carts, and freely create new ideas.

This notion goes hand in hand with the idea of hierarchy, as well, in larger organisations, there is barely any tolerable risk-taking. The presence of numerous approvals creates an avalanche of delays to the adoption of a new technology, and as a result their ability to respond to the market is compromised. Structurally speaking, startups are built differently, particularly with AI, there is real time data, and strategic pivots can be made.

Several startups around the globe are influenced by AI technology. In India, the major focus areas for AI adoption across startups remain fintech, healthcare and SaaS, creating a beneficial competitive advantage to these companies in terms of speed, adaptability and customer satisfaction. Such startups use AI to improve their operations and even redefine customer experiences in order to be competitive against bigger companies.

Advertisment

Edge AI and GenAI

The use of Edge AI is also expected to be a game changer startup companies for startup companies by enabling them to push the overwhelming bulk of processing onto the device rather than the cloud servers. This makes it possible to get practically instantaneous insights with very little latency. Such improvements allow startups to be dynamic, be able to respond to customer requirements almost instantly, and adapt to market shifts quickly. Edge AI lets business startups do data collection and analysis on-site, resulting in faster service implementation than large corporations.

The emergence of Generative AI has made it possible for startups to integrate large-organisation elements into customer engagement for the first time. Instead of investing huge amounts of money upfront to expand and adapt their services, start-ups now only be required to have AI Facebook Ad copy generators doing the writing and complex marketing systems doing the heavy lifting. This enables them to innovate in an ongoing manner and respond to the market in a more aggressive way, allowing the start-ups to establish a strong brand and more effectively engage with their customers.

Advertisment

Behavioral AI analysis has a unique edge for startups. Startups can look for changes in consumer habits, improve experiences, and respond to unfilled needs by testing consumer data. This helps them offer what the specific market would want, and in scenarios where larger firms cannot due to lengthy processes and delays in feedbacks.

AI empowers startups increasing adaptability to rapidly create, test and launch new ideas and products without the lengthy processes typical of bigger corporations. With AI, there is an efficient product development where the design and testing segments are compressed and products are introduced to the market faster to suit the dynamic consumer trends. The synergy of speed and flexibility means startups do better than the big established companies in the industry.

As AI reshapes the startup ecosystem in India, it drives unprecedented growth and innovation. According to NASSCOM's 2023 report, over 100 generative AI startups are active in India, with 70% of founders planning to integrate AI into products and services for enhanced efficiency and scalability. This widespread adoption allows Indian startups to innovate faster and scale more efficiently, positioning them as leaders in AI-driven entrepreneurship. Looking ahead, AI will drive growth for Indian startups, fostering continuous innovation and strengthening their global standing.

Advertisment

--By Vinod K. Singh, CTO, Concirrus

Read more from Archana Verma

Read more IT news

Advertisment

Advertisment