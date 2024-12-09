Dominance of Cloud based Conversational AI in the AI Market

On a global scale, companies have reached unprecedented heights while utilising technology. Whether it's globalisation or consumer behavioural shifts, technological evolution has been for the better. One of the pivotal reasons behind this evolution is the need to deliver exceptional customer service. Today, this has been achieved with the integration of novel technologies like AI and conversational AI.

From virtual assistants to customer-service chatbots, conversational AI is reimagining the way organisations interact with their clients. Consequently, MarketsAndMarkets has anticipated that the global conversational AI market size will reach USD 49.9 billion by 2030. However, behind the seamless conversations and instantaneous responses lies a powerful enabler - cloud-based deployment. This convergence between conversational AI and the cloud is not just enhancing scalability and performance but also driving innovation at an unprecedented pace.

Emergence of Conversational AI

With the integration of technologies like natural language processing (NLP), ML and large language models (LLMs), conversational AI assists machines in interpreting, processing and responding to human language. These systems analyse human language by getting trained on large volumes of data, including text and speech. They continually learn and enhance their answer quality over time, resulting in natural and personalised interactions with consumers.

In recent times, conversational AI has been transforming contact centres and customer interactions. As per Gartner, the use of conversational AI in contact centres is projected to lower agent labour costs by USD 80 billion by 2026. Among many technologies, chatbots are essentially natural language text interfaces built with rules that promote scripted, linear-driven conversations. They are easier to create and navigate using pre-defined flows. However, adopting such systems at scale presents challenges like processing large volumes of data, managing real-time interactions, and maintaining high availability. This is where cloud-based deployment emerges as a game changer.

Convergence of Cloud and AI

Both AI and Cloud computing have redefined the way businesses work and deal with their customers. AI algorithms can analyse massive volumes of data in real-time by utilising Cloud infrastructure, allowing organisations to make data-driven choices that were previously unattainable or time-consuming. AI systems can also execute difficult tasks such as NLP, image recognition and predictive analytics more quickly because of cloud computing's on-demand access to strong computational resources. This relationship between AI and Cloud computing has created opportunities for organisations to increase productivity and reinvent goods and services while improving consumer experiences.

Additionally, the future of conversational AI exists with Cloud-native systems, offering scalability, cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Cloud-focused AI solutions help organisations deploy conversational agents that can manage a high volume of customer interactions without the requirement for extensive on-premises infrastructure. These platforms also facilitate faster updates, assisting businesses to launch new features and improvements more rapidly. As technology continues to advance, these systems will assist businesses in delivering exceptional results.

Future Trends in Conversational AI

Let’s uncover some of the exciting trends that will reshape the conversational AI experiences in the future:

Multi-bot Experiences

In the near future, organisations will likely utilise a variety of specialised chatbots, each built to excel in a certain area of business operations. This conversational AI technology, known as Multi-Bot, will provide consumers with the most accurate and customised help possible by utilising intelligent context understanding. This way, the multi-bot experiences represent a shift towards more personalised, efficient and context-aware consumer interactions.

Omnichannel Customer Experience

Conversational interfaces and AI-powered bots promise to diminish boundaries between various communication channels, resulting in a smooth and integrated omnichannel experience.

Next Generation Voice Assistants

Voice assistants, a key component of conversational AI, are growing to comprehend and communicate with humans with remarkable precision. They will use automated voice recognition, regardless of accent, dialect or background noise.

Wrapping Up

In today's digital environment, conversational AI is a transformational force that has altered the way humans interact digitally. It has become the backbone of many organisations, influencing how they engage with consumers, manage operations and provide customised experiences. Cloud computing is key to this transformation since it enables the scalability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness needed to effectively deploy conversational AI systems. The confluence of AI and cloud computing technologies is creating a future of digital engagement while also providing smarter and more efficient solutions to satisfy the needs of modern customers.

--By Saloni Jain, Co-Founder, Plus91Labs

